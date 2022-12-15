The track includes slow (on average relatively easy to drive) and fast turns. It is on the latter that drivers can make the difference. Like many American tracks, Road America offers many passing points as long as drivers prepare carefully for cornering, ensuring optimum momentum on exit and giving them the chance to use the short stretches to surprise the cars in front of them.
The Carousel is one of the most technical and challenging points, a sort of hairpin bend with a very wide radius that leads into a short straight ahead of the Kink turn, on the right, which is very fast with little margin for error. The Canada Corner is a favourite point to pass a rival because drivers can take advantage of the slightest mistake by the cars in front.
It is a fast track, very technical and hugely challenging for the driver. The non-linearity of the terrain, moreover, with its ups and downs, makes it very important to choose the right set-up and the ideal calibration of suspension and springs.
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
2
Ferrari of Central Florida
P
3
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
4
Wide World Ferrari
P
5
The Collection
P
6
Ferrari of Seattle
P
7
Ferrari of Seattle
P
8
The Collection
P
9
Foreign Cars Italia
P
10
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
11
Ferrari of Palm Beach
P-AM
12
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
13
Ferrari of Ontario
P-AM
14
Continental AutoSports
P-AM
15
Ferrari of Long Island
P-AM
16
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
P-AM
17
Ferrari of San Francisco
P-AM
18
Ferrari Lake Forest
P-AM
19
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
20
Ferrari of Vancouver
P-AM
21
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
P-AM
22
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM
23
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
24
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo
S
2
Foreign Cars Italia
S
3
Ferrari of San Francisco
S
4
Ferrari of Austin
S
5
Ferrari of Denver
S
6
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S
7
The Collection
S
8
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
9
Ferrari of Seattle
S
10
Ferrari Westlake
S
11
Ferrari Silicon Valley
S-AM
12
Ferrari of San Diego
S
13
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S-AM
14
Ferrari of Austin
S-AM
15
Ferrari of Washington
S
15
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
17
Ferrari of Washington
S-AM
18
Ferrari of Atlanta
S-AM
19
Foreign Cars Italia
S
20
Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
S-AM
21
Ferrari South Bay
S-AM
22
Ferrari of Central Florida
S-AM
23
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
24
Wide World Ferrari
S-AM
25
Boardwalk Ferrari
S
26
Ferrari of Long Island
S
27
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Ferrari of Central Florida
P
2
The Collection
P
3
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
4
Foreign Cars Italia
P
5
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
6
Wide World Ferrari
P
7
Ferrari of Seattle
P
8
Ferrari of Long Island
P-AM
9
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
P-AM
10
Ferrari of Palm Beach
P-AM
11
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
12
Continental AutoSports
P-AM
13
Ferrari of Ontario
P-AM
14
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
P-AM
15
The Collection
P
16
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
P-AM
17
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
18
Ferrari of San Francisco
P-AM
19
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
20
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM
21
Ferrari of Seattle
P
22
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
23
Ferrari Lake Forest
P-AM
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo
S
2
Ferrari of Denver
S
3
Foreign Cars Italia
S
4
Ferrari of Washington
S
5
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S
6
Ferrari of Austin
S
7
Ferrari of San Diego
S
8
Ferrari Westlake
S
9
The Collection
S
10
Ferrari of San Francisco
S
11
Foreign Cars Italia
S
12
Ferrari of Long Island
S
13
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S-AM
14
Ferrari of Austin
S-AM
15
Ferrari of Seattle
S
16
Ferrari of Washington
S-AM
17
Ferrari Silicon Valley
S-AM
18
Boardwalk Ferrari
S
19
Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
S-AM
20
Ferrari of Atlanta
S-AM
21
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
22
Ferrari of Central Florida
S-AM
23
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
24
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
25
Ferrari South Bay
S-AM
26
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
27
Ferrari of Ontario
S