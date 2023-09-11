Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Paul
LOSKA
1
standings
Paul
LOSKA
USA
country
ferrari challenge
2023
debut year
1
seasons
career
0.75
average points
0
titles
numbers
3.00
points overall
4
race contested
10th September 2023, Road America Race-2
last race
8° in Sonoma Race-2 2023
first top 10
current
season
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
25%
8
25%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
50%
Top ten finishes
50%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
car
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
3
news
standings
car
news