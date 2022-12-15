30 MarFerrari Challenge Europe
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Radicci Automobili
P
2
Charles Pozzi GT Racing
P-AM
3
HR Owen
P
4
CDP - Eureka Competition
P
5
Gohm - Scuderia GT
P
6
Formula Racing
P-AM
7
Emil Frey
P-AM
8
Kessel Racing
P-AM
9
Graypaul Birmingham
P-AM
10
Penske Sportwagen Hamburg
P-AM
11
Meridien Modena
P-AM
12
Ezz Elarab Automotive Company
P-AM
13
Kessel Racing
P
14
Formula Racing
P-AM
15
Formula Racing
P-AM
16
Riller & Schnauck
P-AM
17
Riller & Schnauck
P-AM
18
Radicci Automobili - Best Lap
P-AM
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
S
2
CDP - MP Racing
S
3
Kessel Racing
S
4
Formula Racing
S
5
Kroymans - Race Art
S
6
Emil Frey
S
7
Gohm - Scuderia GT
S
8
Scuderia Monte-Carlo
S
9
CDP - MP Racing
S
10
Scuderia Autoropa
S
11
Graypaul Nottingham
S
12
Sa.Mo.Car
S-AM
13
Charles Pozzi GT Racing
S-AM
14
Gohm - Herter Racing
S
15
Scuderia Autoropa
S
16
Kessel Racing
S-AM
17
Baron Motorsport
S-AM
18
Kessel Racing
S-AM
19
Emil Frey
S-AM
20
Rossocorsa
S-AM
21
Formula Racing
S
22
Autohaus Ulrich
S-AM
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Radicci Automobili
P
2
CDP - Eureka Competition
P
3
Charles Pozzi GT Racing
P-AM
4
Gohm - Scuderia GT
P
5
HR Owen
P
6
Kessel Racing
P-AM
7
Emil Frey
P-AM
8
Penske Sportwagen Hamburg
P-AM
9
Graypaul Birmingham
P-AM
10
Ezz Elarab Automotive Company
P-AM
11
Formula Racing
P-AM
12
Formula Racing
P-AM
13
Riller & Schnauck
P-AM
14
Riller & Schnauck
P-AM
15
Formula Racing
P-AM
16
Kessel Racing
P
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Kessel Racing
S-AM
2
CDP - MP Racing
S
3
Kessel Racing
S
4
Gohm - Scuderia GT
s
5
S
6
Kroymans - Race Art
S
7
Formula Racing
S
8
Gohm - Herter Racing
S
9
Formula Racing
S
10
Autohaus Ulrich
S-AM
11
Scuderia Autoropa
S
12
Rossocorsa
S-AM
13
Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
S
14
Cornes Motors Shiba
S-AM
15
Charles Pozzi GT Racing
S-AM
16
Eberlein Automobile
S-AM
17
CDP - MP Racing
S
18
Sa.Mo.Car
S-AM
19
Emil Frey
S
20
Baron Motorsport
S-AM
21
Kessel Racing
S-AM
22
Emil Frey
S-AM
23
Rossocorsa
S-AM
24
CDP - MP Racing
S
Valencia’s Ricardo Tormo circuit, inaugurated in 1999, is a
new generation track with a wide escape route and little scope for overtaking.
Set in a sort of natural amphitheatre, Valencia allows the public to follow the
cars around most of the circuit, courtesy of the long grandstands that can
accommodate over 150,000 spectators. The track offers four different
combinations although the main races take place on the 4 km track, with its
five right and eight left turns and 876 m straight. Valencia, similar in some
respects to Oschersleben, has a narrow roadway with few passing points.