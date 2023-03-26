Driver comments from the Coppa Shell Race 2 at Valencia

Axel Sartingen, second in Coppa Shell: ‘It was a tough race. It was very hot and the challenge with Manuela (Gostner) was really hard. I tried everything to get past her until the very end, but she didn’t make any mistakes, so it was impossible. I didn't want to overdo it or attempt any manoeuvres beyond the track limits, so I had to settle for second place. However, I think it was a very exciting race and enjoyable to watch, also for the spectators. I’m very satisfied: yesterday I managed to win and today I got runner-up spot in front of a perfect Manuela Gostner, so it’s great that way.’

Fons Scheltema, third in Coppa Shell: ‘Today’s race was difficult because of the sweltering heat and my less than perfect start. It was a challenging day because from start to finish I had to fight with all my might to try to keep Nussbaumer behind me and ended up taking third place. I can consider myself quite satisfied and now I will focus on Misano.’



'Boris Gideon', winner of Coppa Shell Am:

