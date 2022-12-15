Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo

6 - 10 September 2023

 Road America

Ferrari Challenge North America
    The Elkhart Lake circuit, better known as Road America, is 6,437 metres long and consists of 14 corners and three straights.
    Ferrari Challenge NA – Road America 2023, Circuit Focus

    The track includes slow (on average relatively easy to drive) and fast turns. It is on the latter that drivers can make the difference. Like many American tracks, Road America offers many passing points as long as drivers prepare carefully for cornering, ensuring optimum momentum on exit and giving them the chance to use the short stretches to surprise the cars in front of them.

    The Carousel is one of the most technical and challenging points, a sort of hairpin bend with a very wide radius that leads into a short straight ahead of the Kink turn, on the right, which is very fast with little margin for error. The Canada Corner is a favourite point to pass a rival because drivers can take advantage of the slightest mistake by the cars in front.

    It is a fast track, very technical and hugely challenging for the driver. The non-linearity of the terrain, moreover, with its ups and downs, makes it very important to choose the right set-up and the ideal calibration of suspension and springs.

    Circuit Cover 2021 - Road America
    Turns
    • LocationElkhart Lake, WisconsinUnited States
    • Race Distance6515 m
    • Race Time30 minutes
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    MATT KURZEJEWSKI
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    P
    2
    ONOFRIO TRIARSI
    Ferrari of Central Florida
    P
    3
    MANNY FRANCO
    Ferrari Lake Forest
    P
    4
    JASON MCCARTHY
    Wide World Ferrari
    P
    5
    DYLAN MEDLER
    The Collection
    P
    6
    MICHAEL PETRAMALO
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P
    7
    ROBERTO PERRINA
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P
    8
    CUSTODIO TOLEDO
    The Collection
    P
    9
    JONATHAN BENNETT
    Foreign Cars Italia
    P
    10
    DAVE MUSIAL JR.
    Ferrari Lake Forest
    P
    11
    JUSTIN ROTHBERG
    Ferrari of Palm Beach
    P-AM
    12
    BRIAN COOK
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P-AM
    13
    MARC MUZZO
    Ferrari of Ontario
    P-AM
    14
    TONY DAVIS
    Continental AutoSports
    P-AM
    15
    CHRISTOPHER CAGNAZZI
    Ferrari of Long Island
    P-AM
    16
    OMAR BALKISSOON
    Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
    P-AM
    17
    BRAD FAUVRE
    Ferrari of San Francisco
    P-AM
    18
    DAVE MUSIAL
    Ferrari Lake Forest
    P-AM
    19
    LAWRENCE NGUYEN
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P-AM
    20
    MCKADE WANG
    Ferrari of Vancouver
    P-AM
    21
    MICHAEL MATHES
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    P-AM
    22
    CHUCK WHITTALL
    Ferrari of Central Florida
    P-AM
    23
    MICHAEL PORTER
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P-AM
    24
    BRANDON KRUSE
    Ferrari of Central Florida
    P-AM
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    CAMERON ROOT
    Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo
    S
    2
    DAVID VORONIN
    Foreign Cars Italia
    S
    3
    GREY FAUVRE
    Ferrari of San Francisco
    S
    4
    FRANK SZCZESNIAK
    Ferrari of Austin
    S
    5
    SUREEL CHOKSI
    Ferrari of Denver
    S
    6
    OSVALDO GAIO
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    S
    7
    REY ACOSTA
    The Collection
    S
    8
    ERIC MARSTON
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    S
    9
    YAHN BERNIER
    Ferrari of Seattle
    S
    10
    THOR HAUGEN
    Ferrari Westlake
    S
    11
    BRUCE CLEVELAND
    Ferrari Silicon Valley
    S-AM
    12
    PAUL LOSKA
    Ferrari of San Diego
    S
    13
    LISA CLARK
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    S-AM
    14
    DAN CORNISH
    Ferrari of Austin
    S-AM
    15
    ROBERT MCWILLIAMS
    Ferrari of Washington
    S
    15
    JEFFREY NUNBERG
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    S-AM
    17
    DARREN BERNSTEIN
    Ferrari of Washington
    S-AM
    18
    LANCE CAWLEY
    Ferrari of Atlanta
    S-AM
    19
    ROY CARROLL
    Foreign Cars Italia
    S
    20
    STEVE CHECK
    Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
    S-AM
    21
    NEIL LANGBERG
    Ferrari South Bay
    S-AM
    22
    DAVID WILLIAMS
    Ferrari of Central Florida
    S-AM
    23
    LUIS PERUSQUIA
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    S-AM
    24
    ANTHONY DECARLO
    Wide World Ferrari
    S-AM
    25
    JOHN VISKUP
    Boardwalk Ferrari
    S
    26
    MATT DALTON
    Ferrari of Long Island
    S
    27
    ROGER MONTEFORTE
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    S-AM
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    ONOFRIO TRIARSI
    Ferrari of Central Florida
    P
    2
    DYLAN MEDLER
    The Collection
    P
    3
    MATT KURZEJEWSKI
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    P
    4
    JONATHAN BENNETT
    Foreign Cars Italia
    P
    5
    MANNY FRANCO
    Ferrari Lake Forest
    P
    6
    JASON MCCARTHY
    Wide World Ferrari
    P
    7
    ROBERTO PERRINA
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P
    8
    CHRISTOPHER CAGNAZZI
    Ferrari of Long Island
    P-AM
    9
    OMAR BALKISSOON
    Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
    P-AM
    10
    JUSTIN ROTHBERG
    Ferrari of Palm Beach
    P-AM
    11
    DAVE MUSIAL JR.
    Ferrari Lake Forest
    P
    12
    TONY DAVIS
    Continental AutoSports
    P-AM
    13
    MARC MUZZO
    Ferrari of Ontario
    P-AM
    14
    CHUCK WHITTALL
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    P-AM
    15
    CUSTODIO TOLEDO
    The Collection
    P
    16
    MICHAEL MATHES
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    P-AM
    17
    LAWRENCE NGUYEN
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P-AM
    18
    BRAD FAUVRE
    Ferrari of San Francisco
    P-AM
    19
    MICHAEL PORTER
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P-AM
    20
    BRANDON KRUSE
    Ferrari of Central Florida
    P-AM
    21
    MICHAEL PETRAMALO
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P
    22
    BRIAN COOK
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P-AM
    23
    DAVE MUSIAL
    Ferrari Lake Forest
    P-AM
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    CAMERON ROOT
    Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo
    S
    2
    SUREEL CHOKSI
    Ferrari of Denver
    S
    3
    DAVID VORONIN
    Foreign Cars Italia
    S
    4
    ROBERT MCWILLIAMS
    Ferrari of Washington
    S
    5
    OSVALDO GAIO
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    S
    6
    FRANK SZCZESNIAK
    Ferrari of Austin
    S
    7
    PAUL LOSKA
    Ferrari of San Diego
    S
    8
    THOR HAUGEN
    Ferrari Westlake
    S
    9
    REY ACOSTA
    The Collection
    S
    10
    GREY FAUVRE
    Ferrari of San Francisco
    S
    11
    ROY CARROLL
    Foreign Cars Italia
    S
    12
    MATT DALTON
    Ferrari of Long Island
    S
    13
    LISA CLARK
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    S-AM
    14
    DAN CORNISH
    Ferrari of Austin
    S-AM
    15
    YAHN BERNIER
    Ferrari of Seattle
    S
    16
    DARREN BERNSTEIN
    Ferrari of Washington
    S-AM
    17
    BRUCE CLEVELAND
    Ferrari Silicon Valley
    S-AM
    18
    JOHN VISKUP
    Boardwalk Ferrari
    S
    19
    STEVE CHECK
    Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
    S-AM
    20
    LANCE CAWLEY
    Ferrari of Atlanta
    S-AM
    21
    ROGER MONTEFORTE
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    S-AM
    22
    DAVID WILLIAMS
    Ferrari of Central Florida
    S-AM
    23
    LUIS PERUSQUIA
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    S-AM
    24
    JEFFREY NUNBERG
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    S-AM
    25
    NEIL LANGBERG
    Ferrari South Bay
    S-AM
    26
    ERIC MARSTON
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    S
    27
    MICHAEL LOULI
    Ferrari of Ontario
    S