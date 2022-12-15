The track includes slow (on average relatively easy to drive) and fast turns. It is on the latter that drivers can make the difference. Like many American tracks, Road America offers many passing points as long as drivers prepare carefully for cornering, ensuring optimum momentum on exit and giving them the chance to use the short stretches to surprise the cars in front of them.

The Carousel is one of the most technical and challenging points, a sort of hairpin bend with a very wide radius that leads into a short straight ahead of the Kink turn, on the right, which is very fast with little margin for error. The Canada Corner is a favourite point to pass a rival because drivers can take advantage of the slightest mistake by the cars in front.

It is a fast track, very technical and hugely challenging for the driver. The non-linearity of the terrain, moreover, with its ups and downs, makes it very important to choose the right set-up and the ideal calibration of suspension and springs.