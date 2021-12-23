Auto
28-29 May 2022
SNETTERTON
Ferrari Challenge UK
NEWS
02 Oct
Ferrari Challenge UK
Grand
finale
at
Oulton
Park
for
Ferrari
Challenge
UK
02 Oct
Ferrari Challenge UK
Swift
wins
the
championship
in
the
final
race
at
Oulton
Park
02 Oct
Ferrari Challenge UK
Al
Faisal,
a
debut
to
remember
1
Circuit info
Snetterton
Circuit
Turns
Location
Norwich
UK
Race Distance
4779 m
Race Time
30 minutes
2
DRIVERS
CHALLENGE
UK
DRIVERS
SAU
Faisal
Al-Faisal
76
HR Owen · EU
76
H. R. Owen London · UK
76
HR Owen · FM
GBR
Matthew
THOMPSON
17
Graypaul Edinburgh · UK
NED
H.
Sikkens
16
HR Owen · EU
16
H.R. Owen London · UK
16
HR Owen · FM
GBR
Elliott
PICKERING
3
Stratstone Manchester · UK
GBR
Paul
Hogarth
6
Stratstone Manchester · UK
GBR
James
SWIFT
29
Dick Lovett Swindon · UK
GBR
Jamie
Thwaites
40
JCT600 Brooklands · UK
GBR
Graham
De Zille
19
Meridien Modena · UK
GBR
Henry
Simmons
10
Maranello Sales · UK
GBR
Paul
Simmerson
77
Graypaul Birmingham · UK
GBR
Paul
Rogers
119
JCT600 Brooklands · EU
20
JCT600 Brooklands · UK
119
JCT600 Brooklands · FM
BEL
Laurent
De Meeus
155
HR Owen – FF Corse · EU
55
H. R. Owen London · UK
155
HR Owen - FF Corse · FM
GBR
John
Dhillon
61
Graypaul Birmingham · EU
61
Graypaul Nottingham · UK
GBR
Andie
STOKOE
33
Dick Lovett Swindon · UK
GBR
Lucky
Khera
24
Graypaul Birmingham · EU
24
Graypaul Birmingham · UK
GBR
Jonathan
SATCHELL
107
HR Owen · EU
7
H. R. Owen London · UK
107
HR Owen · FM
3
car
488
challenge
evo
CORSO
PILOTA
Live track emotions with Ferrari
