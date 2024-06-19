Reports from Snetterton paddock

The Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK reached its halfway mark with the third round of the season at Snetterton, setting the stage for the title showdown in both classes ahead of the final two rounds. In the Trofeo Pirelli, a balanced competition prevailed, with Andrew Morrow and Gilbert Yates (both from the Charles Hurst team) tied at the head of the standings with 69 points each. In the Coppa Shell, Mike Dewhirst continued his excellent form, securing a pair of wins over the weekend and bringing his season tally to 77, thereby narrowing the gap to the leader and teammate Robert Rees (Dick Lovett) to just 11 points.

A Ferrari Challenge fixture. The Snetterton track has always been a staple on the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK calendar. Originally an RAF airfield during the Second World War, it was converted into a circuit in 1951 and has hosted a round of the British series every year since its inception in 2019.

High Pressure. This round saw yet another intense battle for the top step between Charles Hurst stablemates Gilbert Yates and Andrew Morrow. Both drivers put their best forward across the weekend, with Morrow gaining the advantage in Race 1 as he expertly passed Yates for the win. Post-race, Yates talked about the effect of changing tyre pressures on his car, which made the car feel loose. Using this knowledge gained on Saturday, his team adjusted the set-up perfectly for Race 2 which enabled Yates to secure an impressive victory.

A Frenchwoman in England. Lilou Wadoux, the first female Ferrari official driver, served as the Race Advisor at Snetterton. She shared her experiences on the track with the drivers of the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell, recounting her commitment in the 2024 Super GT Japan. Wadoux had the honour of unveiling the characteristics of the new car from the Maranello-based manufacturer, the 296 Challenge, set to debut in the British series next season.

Ferrari 296 Challenge UK Debut. Ferrari Challenge UK drivers experienced the new Ferrari 296 Challenge race car, the latest model to be launched in the history of the Ferrari Challenge and replaces the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo. Drivers embraced the opportunity to test the first-ever V6 Ferrari Challenge on track and praised the significant performance increase, aerodynamic improvements, and braking system.