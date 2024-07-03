Vangala presents the 488 Challenge Evo

Interviewed at Snetterton during the third round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK, just before taking to the track for a race, Pranav Vangala shared his experiences in his debut year in the British series. Despite being a newcomer, the HR Owen driver has showcased his skills, currently holding third place in the Trofeo Pirelli standings, with 59 points, just 10 points behind the leader.

In his interview, Vangala expressed his admiration for the design of his car, the 488 Challenge Evo, highlighting the aerodynamic features that set it apart from the road car version. The HR Owen driver discussed strategies and how to manage the use of Pirelli tyres during the race weekend, while also outlining the features of the cockpit with its comprehensive safety equipment and racing car-specific elements.

In the closing parts of the interview, Vangala described the engine's power and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to race with a Ferrari.