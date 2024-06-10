Dynamic UK track debut of Ferrari 296 Challenge thrills drivers at Snetterton

The new Ferrari 296 Challenge made its dynamic UK debut at Snetterton race circuit during the third round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK, where current Ferrari Challenge UK and Club Challenge drivers tested the latest model built specifically for the one-make series prior to its competitive debut in the UK series next season.

The dynamic debut was keenly anticipated by drivers, who embraced the opportunity to test the first-ever V6 Ferrari Challenge on track, and praised the significant performance increase offered by the new V6 which unleashes up to 700 CV. This engine is derived from the award-winning 2.9L V6 in the 296 GTB, but the Ferrari Challenge car does not feature the hybrid system of the road car, just one of the reasons the race car weighs 140kg less than the road car.

Drivers also applauded the aerodynamic improvements, highlighting the new aero package that generates 870kg of downforce at 250 km/h with the spoiler at its maximum angle of attack - an 18% increase versus the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo.

The brakes also set a new benchmark thanks to the world-first adoption of CCM-R PLUS for the brake discs – a solution derived directly from the most extreme applications in motorsport, not least Formula 1, which exceeds the performance of other carbon-ceramic brakes used in racing.

Drivers will have further opportunities to experience the Ferrari 296 Challenge during the final two races of the Ferrari Challenge UK 2024 season. These are: Donington 20 – 21 July, Silverstone 13 – 15 September.