13 Jun
|NO.
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
3
Stratstone Manchester
P
6
Stratstone Manchester
P
10
Maranello Sales
P
16
H. R. Owen London
P
23
FAISAL AL-FAISAL
H. R. Owen London
P
24
Graypaul Birmingham
P
29
Dick Lovett Swindon
P
33
Dick Lovett Swindon
P
61
Graypaul Notthingham
P
|NO.
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
H. R. Owen London
S
2
Graypaul Edinburgh
S
3
Meridien Modena
S
4
JCT600 Brooklands
S
5
Graypaul Birmingham
S
|POS.
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Graypaul Birmingham
P
2
JAMES SWIFT
Dick Lovett Swindon
P
3
H.R. Owen London
P
4
Graypaul Nottingham
P
5
Meridien Modena
S
6
Dick Lovett Swindon
P
7
Stratstone Manchester
P
8
Maranello Sales
P
9
Graypaul Birmingham
S
10
JCT600 Brooklands
S
11
H. R. Owen London
S
12
Stratstone Manchester
P
13
Graypaul Edinburgh
P
|POS.
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Stratstone Manchester
P
2
Meridien Modena
S
3
Graypaul Birmingham
P
4
H. R. Owen London
P
5
Dick Lovett Swindon
P
6
Graypaul Birmingham
S
7
Dick Lovett Swindon
P
8
JCT600 Brooklands
S
9
Stratstone Manchester
P
10
Graypaul Nottingham
P
11
Maranello Sales
P
12
Graypaul Edinburgh
S