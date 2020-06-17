Tailored Client Services

Small children

A changing table is available for infants. There is also special supervised storage for strollers.

Disabled access



The Museum is fully accessible to disabled visitors and folding wheelchairs are also available.

Left luggage

Visitors may leave their luggage and other bags in special metal lockers with locks.

Cyclists

There is a bike rack on museum property.

Car parking

There is plenty of parking in the area around the Museum, some free of charge and other disc parking.