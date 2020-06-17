Ferrari logo
Logo Content

Home of a dream

Ferrari Maranello Museum

The Ferrari story past and present

Immerse yourself in the Ferrari story past and present, and top off the experience with a bit of time travel to the future too. The Maranello Museum tells the Ferrari story by delving deep into the Prancing Horse’s extraordinary roots and taking visitors on a magnificent journey via its most famous and successful F1 cars, legendary sports prototypes and GTs, and, of course, the road cars that have set the benchmark for the entire car industry.  

Tailored Client Services

Small children 

A changing table is available for infants. There is also special supervised storage for strollers.

Disabled access

The Museum is fully accessible to disabled visitors and folding wheelchairs are also available. 

Left luggage

Visitors may leave their luggage and other bags in special metal lockers with locks.

Cyclists  

There is a bike rack on museum property.

Car parking 

There is plenty of parking in the area around the Museum, some free of charge and other disc parking. 

Other services
Dogs
The Museum provides fun Ferrari-shaped kennels free of charge where visitors can leave their dogs while they explore. The kennels are all sheltered, provide plenty of shade and have water bowls. They are located outdoors in the Museum garden. There are three sizes to ensure all types of dogs are catered for.

Photographs and videos
Amateur photography and videography for personal use is permitted inside the museum. However, anyone wishing to take photographs and video for professional use must first make a written request for prior authorisation to: iat@maranello.it

Terra dei Motori - Motor Valley

Also inside the Museum is the IAT Terra dei Motori Regional Office, the Municipality of Maranello and Motor Valley Visitor Welcome Point. For further information, please contact: IAT:  tel.+39 (0) 536 073036, fax +39 (0) 536 949714, e-mail iat@maranello.it
Agreements

The Ferrari Museum has discounted ticket agreements with various car, sports, tourism and business-related Associations and Clubs as well as with other car museums. To avail of the special offers these entail, visitors must show their membership card of the relevant club or association for the current year at the Museum ticket office. 

For further information and prices, please write to: convenzionimuseo@ferrari.com. 

Special discounted tickets covering visits to both the Museo Enzo Ferrari in Modena and the Ferrari Museum in Maranello because the message and impact of both museums are absolutely complementary. 

Special agreements with hotels and local area 

The Museum also has agreements with other museum facilities, hotels and restaurants in the area, to offer special discounts to all visitors for their stays as well as special tour packages for the Modena area through Modenatur.  

The Museum has a shop where visitors can purchase a vast array of official Ferrari merchandise including a selection of items dedicated specifically to the Maranello museum itself.

Also just 500 metres from the Museum is the Ferrari Store which is strategically located directly across from the historic factory gates. 


The Store is devoted exclusively to Ferrari-branded product ranging from the technical and sporty to clothing collections inspired by the gentlemen drivers that are such an iconic part of the marque’s history. There are also excellent children and ladies ranges. All in all, there is something to delight visitors of all kinds at the Ferrari Store.   

For information and suggestions: ferraristoremuseomaranello@ferrari.com
Partners