Immerse yourself in the Ferrari story past and present, and top off the
experience with a bit of time travel to the future too. The Maranello
Museum tells the Ferrari story by delving deep into the Prancing Horse’s
extraordinary roots and taking visitors on a magnificent journey via
its most famous and successful F1 cars, legendary sports prototypes and
GTs, and, of course, the road cars that have set the benchmark for the
entire car industry.
Small children
A changing table is available for infants. There is also special supervised storage for strollers.
Disabled access
The Museum is fully accessible to disabled visitors and folding wheelchairs are also available.
Left luggage
Visitors may leave their luggage and other bags in special metal lockers with locks.
Cyclists
There is a bike rack on museum property.
Car parking
There is plenty of parking in the area around the Museum, some free of charge and other disc parking.
Agreements
The Ferrari Museum has discounted ticket agreements with various car, sports, tourism and business-related Associations and Clubs as well as with other car museums. To avail of the special offers these entail, visitors must show their membership card of the relevant club or association for the current year at the Museum ticket office.
For further information and prices, please write to: convenzionimuseo@ferrari.com.
Special discounted tickets covering visits to both the Museo Enzo Ferrari in Modena and the Ferrari Museum in Maranello because the message and impact of both museums are absolutely complementary.
The Museum has a shop where visitors can purchase a vast array of official Ferrari merchandise including a selection of items dedicated specifically to the Maranello museum itself.
Also just 500 metres from the Museum is the Ferrari Store which is strategically located directly across from the historic factory gates.
The Store is devoted exclusively to Ferrari-branded product ranging from the technical and sporty to clothing collections inspired by the gentlemen drivers that are such an iconic part of the marque’s history. There are also excellent children and ladies ranges. All in all, there is something to delight visitors of all kinds at the Ferrari Store.