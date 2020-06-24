Ferrari logo
The semi-professional simulators are available at Musei Ferrari to give visitors a taste of the exhilaration of driving a Prancing Horse F1 single-seater in Maranello and a high-performance GT car inspired to the SF90 Stradale in Modena. They will also have a choice of some of the world’s most famous circuits: Monza, Barcelona, Silverstone, Imola, Nürbürgring, Zandvoort, SPA Francorchamps and Mugello.

The cars, though very different, let the occupant feel the track surface, respond very realistically if they hit the rubbing strip, for instance, and, most importantly of all, are extraordinarily sensitive to both throttle and brake, delivering all the thrill of the speed only cars this sophisticated can deliver. But with one very important advantage: no matter how many prangs or spins you have, you’ll still be able to get back on the track with no collateral damage!

Before getting into the cockpit, potential drivers are given a briefing by our staff to explain how to use the paddles mounted behind the steering wheel to control the gearbox and also which gears to use at the make-or-break points on the circuits. An extraordinary experience you won’t be able to wait to tell your friends about or even post online to share the excitement with those not lucky enough to have experienced this unique emotion. Although it has professional settings, the simulator is calibrated for “gentleman” drivers. Those with previous racing or simulator experience can also, however, request a professional set-up.

Duration: 

MARANELLO F1 SIMULATOR - one race, duration 7 minutes, €30 including VAT.

MODENA GT SIMULATOR- one race, duration 7 minutes, €25 including VAT.

You can book your simulation experience for either before or after your visit to the museums as the simulators are actually outside the exhibition area. 

Don't forget however that visits last about an hour to an hour and a half on average. 

