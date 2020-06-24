An extraordinary experience

Before getting into the cockpit, potential drivers are given a briefing by our staff to explain how to use the paddles mounted behind the steering wheel to control the gearbox and also which gears to use at the make-or-break points on the circuits. An extraordinary experience you won’t be able to wait to tell your friends about or even post online to share the excitement with those not lucky enough to have experienced this unique emotion. Although it has professional settings, the simulator is calibrated for “gentleman” drivers. Those with previous racing or simulator experience can also, however, request a professional set-up.



Duration:

MARANELLO F1 SIMULATOR - one race, duration 7 minutes, €30 including VAT.

MODENA GT SIMULATOR- one race, duration 7 minutes, €25 including VAT.

You can book your simulation experience for either before or after your visit to the museums as the simulators are actually outside the exhibition area.

Don't forget however that visits last about an hour to an hour and a half on average.