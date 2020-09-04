Ferrari logo
Museo Ferrari Maranello

+39 0536949713 

museo@ferrari.com  

Via Alfredo Dino Ferrari, 43

41053 Maranello MO

Opening hours
April/May 09.30 - 19.00
June/August 09.00 - 19.00
September/October 09.30 - 19.00
November/March 09.30 - 18.00
Closing
December 25
January 01

Museo Enzo Ferrari

+39 0594397979 

biglietteriamef@ferrari.com 

Via Paolo Ferrari, 85

41121 Modena

Opening hours
April/May 09.30 - 19.00
June/August 09.00 - 19.00
September/October 09.30 - 19.00
November/March 09.30 - 18.00
Closing
December 25
January 01
TICKETS
For Both Ferrari Museums:

  • Concessions for students over age 10, adults over 65, carers for disabled visitors and military 
  • Discounted price available for primary/elementary schools (pupils 6-10 years) by prebooking only: museo@ferrari.com
  • Free entry: disabled visitors and children under 5 years 
  • The tickets can be purchased both online or at the Museum's ticket desk during opening hours
  • Last entry: 18.15 April-Ocotber and 17.15 November-March

FOR ONLINE TICKETS:

Open tickets can be used within 365 days of purchase date. Open ticket holders do not need to book. If you are using a Combined Modena + Maranello Ticket, you must visit both museums within the same 48-hour period.

The Ferrari Museums is offering visitors the chance to enjoy a combined visit to both the Ferrari Museum in Maranello and the Museo Enzo Ferrari in Modena at a very special price. In fact, when they purchase the new Ferrari Museums Pass, visitors will be able to access both museums on a single ticket costing 30 euro. Under 19s accompanied by a family member will also enjoy a special 12 euro rate. 

While purchasing Combined Modena & Maranello Tickets, please indicate the date and time of your visit to each museum. You must visit both museums within the same 48-hour period.

The Ferrari Museums Pass makes it easier than ever to discover the birthplace of the legend and to explore the astonishingly immersive museum dedicated to Enzo Ferrari as well as to taste the Prancing Horse dream by dipping into its story - past, present and future - in the Maranello Museum. 

To purchase the new Ferrari Museums Pass: CLICK HERE
Entrance Pass
ADULTS
19 and over
22,00€
REDUCED
18,00€
Under 19
accompanied by family members
9,00€
DISABLED PEOPLE AND AND CHILDREN UP TO 5 YEARS
Free
FAMILIES
3 or more members
22,00€ Adults + 5€ Under 19
OPEN DATE
Musei Ferrari Pass (Maranello + Modena)
ADULTS
19 and over
30,00€
UNDER 19
accompanied by family members
12,00€
FAMILIES
3 or more members
30,00€ Adults + 8€ Under 19
OPEN DATE
F1 & GT Simulators
Semi-professional simulator: 10 minutes of which 7 minutes of driving with the assistance of a technician to use the steering wheel controls, racing style gearbox and seat or pedal adjustment.
Maranello - F1 Simulator
30,00 €
Modena - GT Simulator
25,00 €
packages
Panoramic Factory and Track Tour
The Ferrari Museum in Maranello also offers visitors exclusive shuttle bus tours to the Fiorano track and along the Viale Enzo Ferrari in the factory complex. The 45-minute bus tour takes visitors into the Ferrari factory site and around the Fiorano track and the Company facilities (please note: visitors remain aboard the bus at all times).
ADULTS
19 and over
20,00€
REDUCED
16,00€
UNDER 19
accompanied by members
5,00€
Discover Ferrari & Pavarotti Land
The Discover Ferrari & Pavarotti Land tour passport entitles holders to entry to all three Museums - Pavarotti, Ferrari in Maranello and Enzo Ferrari in Modena - as well offering the chance to add further exciting visits and tastings to their schedule and enjoy shopping discounts at participating businesses.
ADULTS
19 and over
39,00€
STUDENTS
27,00€
CHILD
6 to 18 years
18,00€
CHILD
under 5 years
Free
Tour operators
For more information:

museo@ferrari.com

DIRECTIONS
Getting There
Museo Maranello Via Dino Ferrari 43 – 41053 Maranello (MO)
Museo Modena Via Paolo Ferrari 85 – 41121 Modena - Back parking lot, Via Giuseppe Soli 101
Museo Ferrari Maranello
Take the Modena Nord exit off the A1 Milano-Napoli (A1 Milan-Naples) motorway. Take the Tangenziale (Bypass) in the direction of Abetone-Sassuolo. Follow the signs for Maranello-Formigine. Turn left and continue on until the start of the Strada Provinciale Giardini, then turn right and drive 3 km in the direction of Maranello. Correct address for GPS: Via A. Dino Ferrari 43 Maranello.

Museo Enzo Ferrari Modena
Take the Modena Nord exit off the A1 Milano-Roma motorway or A22 Brennero (Brenner). Then take exit 6 for the bypass (direction Bologna). Continue on towards the city centre after the Railway (Ferrovia) overpass, immediately to your right.

Trenitalia Tper customers who travel to the Ferrari Museums by regional train enjoy the following special prices:

- Adult entry ticket for Ferrari Museum or Museo Enzo Ferrari for €16 instead of €22;

- Adult entry ticket for both Museums €26 instead of €30;

To avail of the discounts, simply show your one-way Trenitalia Tper Emilia-Romagna regional ticket at the museum ticket office. Ticket must have been used in 2023.

Discover more on Trenitalia Tper

For flights arriving into Guglielmo Marconi Airport in Bologna, visitors can either take a taxi or book a shuttle transfer to the Museum by emailing booking@vivaraviaggi.it or calling Vivara Viaggi at: + 39 (0) 51 6120818.

A scheduled shuttle bus service is now running between the Ferrari Museums in Modena and Maranello, which also stops at Modena Railway Station. 

For further information, please call +39 051 6120818 / 39 0536 073036 between 10 am and 5 pm CET or email booking@vivaraviaggi.it

