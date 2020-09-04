+39 0536949713
Via Alfredo Dino Ferrari, 43
41053 Maranello MO
+39 0594397979
Via Paolo Ferrari, 85
41121 Modena
FOR ONLINE TICKETS:
Open tickets can be used within 365 days of purchase date. Open ticket holders do not need to book. If you are using a Combined Modena + Maranello Ticket, you must visit both museums within the same 48-hour period.
Trenitalia Tper customers who travel to the Ferrari Museums by regional train enjoy the following special prices:
- Adult entry ticket for Ferrari Museum or Museo Enzo Ferrari for €16 instead of €22;
- Adult entry ticket for both Museums €26 instead of €30;
To avail of the discounts, simply show your one-way Trenitalia Tper Emilia-Romagna regional ticket at the museum ticket office. Ticket must have been used in 2023.
A scheduled shuttle bus service is now running between the Ferrari Museums in Modena and Maranello, which also stops at Modena Railway Station.
For further information, please call +39 051 6120818 / 39 0536 073036 between 10 am and 5 pm CET or email booking@vivaraviaggi.it.
We recommend booking online: Viavara Viaggi