1
Museo Ferrari Maranello
Museo Ferrari Maranello
The
Fiorano
Circuit:
50
years
of
acceleration
JUN 2022
The Ferrari Museum was the only choice for marque’s tribute to its test track.
Museo Ferrari Maranello
Scuderia
Ferrari,
the
complete
history
MAY 2019
It is one of the great iconic names in motorsport with the power to unite an entire country and a million tifosi from all over the world behind it: the Scuderia Ferrari, the most successful team in the history of Formula 1, turns 90 in 2019.
Museo Ferrari Maranello
Supercars
-
The
evolution
of
uniqueness
MAY 2019
This exhibition celebrates seventy years of Prancing Horse victories in the world's most famous endurance race.
Museo Ferrari Maranello
GT
2021,
a
memorable
year
DEC 2021
The Ferrari Museum in Maranello will host the “GT 2021, a memorable year” exhibition until 31 March 2022.
Museo Ferrari Maranello
The
Meaning
of
Partnership
SEP 2021
The Meaning of Partnership” exhibition, celebrating the Prancing Horse’s historic association with Philip Morris International (PMI).
Museo Ferrari Maranello
Ferrari
at
24
Heures
du
Mans
JAN 2020
The Maranello Museum is staging the glorious “Hypercars” exhibition dedicated to all the Ferraris that hailed landmark advances in the marque’s technological evolution.
Museo Ferrari Maranello
Michael
50
-
The
most
successfull
Ferrarista
JAN - MAY 2019
The Ferrari Museum dedicated a special exhibition to Michael Schumacher, officially opening it on his 50th birthday, January 3rd 2019.
Museo Ferrari Maranello
Driven
By
Enzo
SEP 2018 - MAY 2019
“Driven by Enzo” shows off the four-seater models driven personally by Ferrari. As is well known, Enzo Ferrari used to try out every car produced at Maranello himself, but not all of them were for day-to-day driving.
Museo Ferrari Maranello
PASSION
AND
LEGEND
SEP 2018 - MAY 2019
“Passion and Legend” is the extraordinary story of Enzo Ferrari and his company, retraced through cars and images.
2
Museo Enzo Ferrari Modena
museo enzo ferrari modena
Motori
MAY 2023 - MAR 2024
Where Alfredo, Enzo Ferrari’s father, had his workshop at the beginning of the 20th century, you can find the engine place.
museo enzo ferrari modena
Game
Changers
FEB 2023 - FEB 2024
An exhibition celebrating the Prancing Horse’s spirit of innovation in a journey culminating in the Purosangue.
museo enzo ferrari modena
10th
Anniversary
Exhibition
MAY 2022 - MAR 2023
The journey starts with the launch of the Museum in 2012 and, through a series of posters, looks back at the main exhibitions held in the period that followed.
museo enzo ferrari modena
Ferrari
Forever
MAR 2022 - FEB 2023
An exhibition dedicated to the world of classiche, celebrating 75 years of the Maranello-based company.
museo enzo ferrari modena
GIANNI
AGNELLI
E
FERRARI
MARCH 2021
The new exibition setted in Officina at the Museo Enzo Ferrari in Modena brings together the one-off cars built by Ferrari for Gianni Agnelli and meticulously customised in close collaboration with him.
museo enzo ferrari modena
The
Grand
Tour
FEB 2020
The gates of Maranello have represented the starting point of a tale of charm and style that won over the entire world for more than 70 years
museo enzo ferrari modena
Timeless
Masterpieces
FEB 2019 - FEB 2020
Since February 2019, the MEF in Modena has been exhibiting some of the most elegant cars in Ferrari history, models that also hugely impacted the styling of their eras.
museo enzo ferrari modena
Il
Rosso
e
Il
Rosa
FEB 2018 - FEB 2019
Acelebration of the bond between Ferrari and its female enthusiasts through models from all its various eras that were driven by exceptional women from the worlds of entertainment, sport and the nobility.
museo enzo ferrari modena
Driving
with
the
Stars
FEB 2017 - FEB 2018
In 2017, the MEF staged a major exhibition featuring some of the most stunning and representative Ferrari models from every era in its history: the cars that won the hearts of the great stars of stage, screen and sport.
museo enzo ferrari modena
Red
Carpet.
The
Ferrari
Star
System
FEB 2016 - FEB 2017
The Ferrari Star System” exhibition, a celebration of the world of cinema and TV, and the Ferraris that have been the stars of both on so many occasions.
museo enzo ferrari modena
Ferrari’s
homage
to
Pavarotti
FEB 2015 - FEB 2016
The Museo Enzo Ferrari recreated the meeting between two world-famous men who, although they had chosen very different careers, enjoyed the same charisma, success, ambition and glory: Enzo Ferrari and Luciano Pavarotti.
Museo Ferrari Maranello
Museo Enzo Ferrari Modena