The Pit-Stop Experience

Budding mechanics will also be delighted to know that there is a Formula 1 single-seater available for tyre change tests as per the classic pit stops. The "Tyre Change" experience, which requires a minimum of two participants, can also be organised for teams: this will see between two and six people working on the single-seater's front wheels simultaneously.



At the end of the experience, one or two photographs can also be taken of them beside the single-seater. This service is also available to all visitors wanting a personalised souvenir of their time at the Museum.