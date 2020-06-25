Slow food, fast cars

entry to the Ferrari Museums in both Maranello and Modena;

entry to the Casa Museo Luciano Pavarotti museum;

guided tours and tastings at participating businesses of excellence from the traditional balsamic vinegar, Lambrusco wine and charcuterie sectors.

The Ferrari Museums also offer visitors the opportunity to discover not only the world of the Prancing Horse but also the famously excellent foods and wines of the Modena area though the Discover Ferrari & Pavarotti Land package.The Discover Ferrari & Pavarotti Land Passport includes: