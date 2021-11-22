The 2021 Finali Mondiali hailed the new Ferrari Challenge World Champions. Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) won the Trofeo Pirelli at the end of an extraordinary season. After becoming the youngest winner in Ferrari Challenge history, the Finn also became its youngest world champion.

Another youngster, Danish this time, took the Am class. At Mugello, Christian Brunsborg, also a Formula Racing driver, won the 2021 Finali Mondiali and championship title.

The Coppa Shell saw victory go to Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) to add to his 2021 European series title.

Peter Christensen (Formula Racing) beat all-comers in the 2021 Finali Mondiali to become the new Coppa Shell Am champion.