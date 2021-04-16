Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Corse Clienti - Official Drivers Challenge EU
    1standings

    Sergio PAULET

    • SPA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2021
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    11.17
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    134.00
    points overall
    12
    race contested
    • 12th September 2021, Spa-Francorchamps Race-2
      last race
    • 4° in Autodromo Nazionale Monza Race-1 2021
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli AM
      challenge Europe
    • Santogal Madrid - MST Team
      team
    • 63
      race number
    • 1
      position
    • 134.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    9 times out of 12
    75%
    finishes greater than 10
    1 times out of 12
    8.33%
    finishes less than 10
    10 times out of 12
    83.33%
    retirements
    1 times out of 12
    8.33%

    personal performance

    Wins
    4 times out of 12
    33.33%
    pole positions
    2 times out of 12
    16.67%
    fastest laps
    2 times out of 12
    16.67%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    33.33%
    2
    25%
    3
    16.67%
    4
    8.33%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    4
    3
    2
    1
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
