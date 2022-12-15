Ferrari logo
19 - 23 July 2023

SONOMA

Ferrari Challenge North America
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    MANNY FRANCO
    Ferrari Lake Forest
    P
    2
    MATT KURZEJEWSKI
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    P
    3
    JASON MCCARTHY
    Wide World Ferrari
    P
    4
    DYLAN MEDLER
    The Collection
    P
    5
    ROBERTO PERRINA
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P
    6
    JONATHAN BENNETT
    Foreign Cars Italia
    P
    7
    MARTIN BURROWES
    Ferrari Quebec
    P
    8
    JUSTIN ROTHBERG
    Ferrari Of Palm Beach
    P-AM
    9
    JOHN HOREJSI
    Ferrari of Vancouver
    P-AM
    10
    CUSTODIO TOLEDO
    The Collection
    P
    11
    DAVE MUSIAL JR.
    Ferrari Lake Forest
    P
    12
    BRAD FAUVRE
    Ferrari of San Francisco
    P-AM
    13
    OMAR BALKISSOON
    Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
    P-AM
    14
    MICHAEL PORTER
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P-AM
    15
    CHUCK WHITTALL
    Ferrari of Central Florida
    P-AM
    16
    MCKADE WANG
    Ferrari of Vancouver
    P-AM
    17
    MICHAEL MATHES
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    P-AM
    18
    BRIAN COOK
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P-AM
    19
    JAY LOGAN
    Boardwalk Ferrari
    P-AM
    20
    DAVE MUSIAL
    Ferrari Lake Forest
    P-AM
    21
    JOE SPOSATO
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    P-AM
    22
    TONY DAVIS
    Continental AutoSports
    P-AM
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    GREY FAUVRE
    Ferrari of San Francisco
    S
    2
    SUREEL CHOKSI
    Ferrari of Denver
    S
    3
    REY ACOSTA
    The Collection
    S
    4
    FRANK SZCZESNIAK
    Ferrari of Austin
    S
    5
    JOHN VISKUP
    Boardwalk Ferrari
    S
    6
    DAVID VORONIN
    Foreign Cars Italia
    S
    7
    CAMERON ROOT
    Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo
    S
    8
    MATT DALTON
    Ferrari of Long Island
    S
    9
    YAHN BERNIER
    Ferrari of Seattle
    S
    10
    ERIC MARSTON
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    S
    11
    BRUCE CLEVELAND
    Ferrari Silicon Valley
    S-AM
    12
    LANCE CAWLEY
    Ferrari of Atlanta
    S-AM
    13
    PAUL LOSKA
    Ferrari of San Diego
    S
    14
    ROBERT MCWILLIAMS
    Ferrari of Washington
    S
    15
    PAUL LIN
    Ferrari of Newport Beach
    S-AM
    16
    JEFFREY NUNBERG
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    S-AM
    17
    STEVE CHECK
    Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
    S-AM
    18
    MICHAEL LOULI
    Ferrari of Ontario
    S
    19
    DANA GOODWIN
    Ferrari of Newport Beach
    S
    20
    LISA CLARK
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    S-AM
    21
    JERRI WALTERS
    Ferrari of Vancouve
    S-AM
    22
    NEIL LANGBERG
    Ferrari South Bay
    S-AM
    23
    AL HEGYI
    Ferrari of Newport Beach
    S-AM
    24
    ROGER MONTEFORTE
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    S-AM
    25
    JESUS MENDOZA
    Ferrari of San Francisco
    S-AM
    26
    ANTHONY DECARLO
    Wide World Ferrari
    S-AM
    27
    DIRK ULRICH
    Ferrari of Palm Beach
    S
    28
    ROY CARROLL
    Foreign Cars Italia
    S
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    MANNY FRANCO
    Ferrari Lake Forest
    P
    2
    MATT KURZEJEWSKI
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    P
    3
    ROBERTO PERRINA
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P
    4
    JASON MCCARTHY
    Wide World Ferrari
    P
    5
    DYLAN MEDLER
    The Collection
    P
    6
    MARTIN BURROWES
    Ferrari Quebec
    P
    7
    CUSTODIO TOLEDO
    The Collection
    P
    8
    BRIAN COOK
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P-AM
    9
    DAVE MUSIAL JR.
    Ferrari Lake Forest
    P
    10
    DAVE MUSIAL
    Ferrari Lake Forest
    P-AM
    11
    JUSTIN ROTHBERG
    Ferrari of Palm Beach
    P-AM
    12
    TONY DAVIS
    Continental AutoSports
    P-AM
    13
    MICHAEL PORTER
    Ferrari of Central Florida
    P-AM
    14
    CHUCK WHITTALL
    Ferrari of Central Florida
    P-AM
    15
    MCKADE WANG
    Ferrari of Vancouver
    P-AM
    16
    JAY LOGAN
    Boardwalk Ferrari
    P-AM
    17
    JOHN HOREJSI
    Ferrari of Vancouver
    P-AM
    18
    MICHAEL MATHES
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    P-AM
    19
    BRAD FAUVRE
    Ferrari of San Francisco
    P-AM
    20
    JOE SPOSATO
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    P-AM
    21
    JONATHAN BENNET
    Foreign Cars Italia
    P
    22
    OMAR BALKISSOON
    Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
    P-AM
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    DAVID VORONIN
    Foreign Cars Italia
    S
    2
    GREY FAUVRE
    Ferrari of San Francisco
    S
    3
    CAMERON ROOT
    Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo
    S
    4
    FRANK SZCZESNIAK
    Ferrari of Austin
    S
    5
    SUREEL CHOKSI
    Ferrari of Denver
    S
    6
    MATT DALTON
    Ferrari of Long Island
    S
    7
    JOHN VISKUP
    Boardwalk Ferrari
    S
    8
    PAUL LOSKA
    Ferrari of San Diego
    S
    9
    YAHN BERNIER
    Ferrari of Seattle
    S
    10
    REY ACOSTA
    The Collection
    S
    11
    ROBERT MCWILLIAMS
    Ferrari of Washington
    S
    12
    ERIC MARSTON
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    S
    13
    ROY CARROLL
    Foreign Cars Italia
    S
    14
    BRUCE CLEVELAND
    Ferrari Silicon Valley
    S-AM
    15
    MICHAEL LOULI
    Ferrari of Ontario
    S
    16
    DIRK ULRICH
    Ferrari of Palm Beach
    S
    17
    STEVE CHECK
    Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
    S-AM
    18
    LISA CLARK
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    S-AM
    19
    LANCE CAWLEY
    Ferrari of Atlanta
    S-AM
    20
    JERRI WALTERS
    Ferrari of Vancouver
    S-AM
    21
    PAUL LIN
    Ferrari of Newport Beach
    S-AM
    22
    JEFFREY NUNBERG
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    S-AM
    23
    ROGER MONTEFORTE
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    S-AM
    24
    JESUS MENDOZA
    Ferrari of San Francisco
    S-AM
    25
    NEIL LANGBERG
    Ferrari South Bay
    S-AM
    Sonoma Raceway is in the southern part of the Sonoma Mountains, near Sonoma, California, not far from the famous Napa Valley wine area
    Ferrari Corse Clienti

    The US track was built very quickly in 1968 and first hosted an SCCA Enduro race. It has changed names several times over the years: initially Sears Point Raceway, in 1981 it became Golden State International Raceway, in 2002 Infineon Raceway and then most recently on 7 March 2012 it received its present name Sonoma Raceway. The competitions currently hosted include one of only five races in the NASCAR championships run annually on non-oval road tracks, replacing the Riverside International Raceway event after it closed in 1988.

    The track, set on a hillside, is very undulating and therefore extremely demanding. It offers a complex series of turns and 50 metres of height difference. 

    No radical changes have been made over time. In 1998, to increase the spectacle in Nascar races, a modification was introduced to bypass the Carousel turn, constructing a stretch of asphalt like a chute (and indeed called “The Chute”), between turn 4 and turn 7. Criticised by many drivers, this section was then further modified in 2001, creating the circuit’s current layout, which measures 3.2km, replacing the Chute with turn 4A.

    Significant structural changes introduced between 2001 and 2002 improved facilities for spectators. 

    The circuit also has a 400-metre straight where the NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) holds drag races, located just parallel to the start.

    Ferrari Corse Clienti
    Turns
    • LocationSears Point, CaliforniaUnited States
    • Race Distance4050 m
    • Race Time30 minutes