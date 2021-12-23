Logo Content
      Turns
      • LocationNorwichUK
      • Race Distance4779 m
      • Race Time30 minutes

      CHALLENGE UK DRIVERS

      VIEW ALL DRIVERS

      RESULTS

      Race 1

      POS.DriverTeamCat./Series
      1
      HAN SIKKENS
      HR Owen London
      P
      2
      LUCKY KHERA
      Graypaul Birmingham
      P
      3
      ANDREW MORROW
      Charles Hurst
      P
      4
      GRAHAM DE ZILLE
      Meridien Modena
      P
      5
      FAISAL AL-FAISAL
      HR Owen London
      P
      6
      PAUL HOGARTH
      Stratstone Manchester
      P
      7
      JASON AMBROSE
      Dick Lovett Swindon
      S
      8
      JONATHAN SATCHELL
      HR Owen London
      S
      9
      PAUL SIMMERSON
      Graypaul Birmingham
      S
      10
      PAUL ROGERS
      JCT600 Brooklands
      S
      11
      STUART MARSTON
      Maranello Sales
      S
      12
      DAVE DAVIDSON
      Stratstone Manchester
      S

      Race 2

      POS.DriverTeamCat./Series
      1
      ANDREW MORROW
      Charles Hurst
      P
      2
      LUCKY KHERA
      Graypaul Birmingham
      P
      3
      HAN SIKKENS
      HR Owen London
      P
      4
      GRAHAM DE ZILLE
      Meridien Modena
      P
      5
      FAISAL AL-FAISAL
      HR Owen London
      P
      6
      PAUL HOGARTH
      Stratstone Manchester
      P
      7
      JASON AMBROSE
      Dick Lovett Swindon
      S
      8
      PAUL SIMMERSON
      Graypaul Birmingham
      S
      9
      PAUL ROGERS
      JCT600 Brooklands
      S
      10
      JONATHAN SATCHELL
      HR Owen London
      S
      11
      DAVE DAVIDSON
      Stratstone Manchester
      S
      • Media Gallery
      • Circuit info
      • DRIVERS
      • Results
      • Download
      • car