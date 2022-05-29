Comments after Race 2 at Snetterton

There was no shortage of action and twists and turns on the Snetterton track, venue of the second round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK, but on the podium the protagonists of the last race of the weekend showed great sportsmanship. We collected their comments after the celebrations.

Andrew Morrow, first place Trofeo Pirelli: “I’m absolutely delighted with my first race win, it feels good. When I saw Khera and Sikkens overshoot – I got a bit twitchy there too, maybe there was something on the track, but I was able to hold it – I slipped through and got in front and then it was just a matter of keeping my head down and focus on the clear track. It was tough having Khera behind me, but I just tried to ignore him. Towards the end, he was starting to slip up but I managed to hold it together. It hasn’t sunk in yet, but it will!”

Lucky Khera, runner-up in the Trofeo Pirelli: “Two solid second places, albeit second places. There was oil down on one of the corners and I overshot, Sikkens followed me through, which lost me a place - I was lucky not to lose more places. But Morrow’s win is absolutely amazing, I’m buzzing for him. To come into Ferrari Challenge and get on the top of the podium on the second race weekend of your first year, fair play to him. I couldn’t catch him!”

Jason Ambrose, Coppa Shell winner: “I think it must be luck at the moment, but I am learning a lot and learning fast. I’m not perfect though, I still span in the race and let a couple of drivers through, so I still have things to do. I managed to pick up the spin pretty quick and get back involved, catch them, pass them and then power on, so that I am really pleased with. But I shouldn’t of had the spin in the first place. I could of qualified a little bit better this morning – I know I got second – but I still could have done better. But I am super excited, I am having a great time. Four podiums in four races, it must be beginners luck… or something!”

Paul Simmerson, Coppa Shell runner-up: “It was a good race, strong start. The grid was out position, I had a couple of Trofeo Pirelli guys behind me, but they got ahead and I let them go in the race. Then Jason came through and he was really quick today. He managed to get his nose in my rear and tap me a couple of time going into turn 3. And then span off but managed to get back on to the track really quickly, caught up me, dived down the inside of the final corner to undercut me and then just drove away, I couldn’t catch him then. I had Rogers behind me, but then that’s the problem; every corner I am defending my position which allows those in front to drive away”.

Paul Rogers, third place Coppa Shell: “Tough race, I qualified in fourth place which isn’t great, I overcooked my last two laps as the track dried out. It was therefore a bit of a recovery race; I got stuck behind Simmerson – again! He is a tough one to pass, and he’s got a brand new engine in his car so that makes a bit of a difference. But I think for a recovery position, it’s as good as it gets. Next time, I will qualify ahead of Simmerson, I’m faster than him”.