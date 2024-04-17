Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
Search
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Pranav
VANGALA
1
standings
Pranav
VANGALA
GBR
country
ferrari challenge
2024
debut year
1
seasons
career
9.5
average points
0
titles
numbers
38.00
points overall
4
race contested
11th May 2024, Oulton Park Race-2
last race
6° in Brands Hatch Race-1 2024
first top 10
current
season
Trofeo Pirelli
challenge UK
HR Owen
team
29
race number
3
position
38.00
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
50%
3
0%
4
25%
5
0%
6
25%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
2
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
50%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
car
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
Discover more
3
news
LATEST NEWS
16 May
Ferrari Challenge UK
Reports
from
the
Oulton
Park
paddock
11 May
Ferrari Challenge UK
Voices
from
the
podium
of
Race
2
at
Oulton
Park
11 May
Ferrari Challenge UK
Two
season
debutant
winners
in
tight
racing
action
at
Oulton
Park.
All
of
Ferrari’s
Corso
Pilota
courses
Have exclusive driving experiences and get behind the wheel of legendary models
Discover the courses
standings
car
news