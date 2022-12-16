The Lombard racetrack, immersed in a beautiful park, is the last remaining example of a track-type that has otherwise disappeared from the international automotive scene. Despite numerous changes to its design, Monza has always retained its distinguishing pace. The track boasts three high-speed straights “broken up” by very technical chicanes. The latter, together with the “fearsome” Lesmo and Parabolica turns, requires a good mechanical grip to avoid wasting a lot of time. The first chicane offers an excellent chance to overtake as the cars have to brake very violently on their approach. The Roggia chicane also gives drivers various opportunities to pass, especially if they can make the most of the Curva Grande.