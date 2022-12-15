18 JunFerrari Challenge North America
It is known for
its low-grip surface, for really putting the braking system to the test, and
for the fast long straights at the end of the track. The almost total absence
of run-off areas, combined with the proximity of the walls - just think of the
famous 'Wall of Champions' - means frequent interruptions to the race or the
entry of the Safety Car.
The layout of
the circuit named after Gilles Villeneuve, which was introduced in the first
edition of the race in 1978, consists of long straights interspersed with a
series of chicanes and slow curves. The use of kerbs can help gain tenths of a
second, or lead to mistakes that are extremely difficult to remedy.
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
2
Ferrari Quebec
P
3
Ferrari Quebec
P
4
Ferrari of Seattle
P
5
Ferrari of Palm Beach
P-AM
6
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
7
Continental AutoSports
P-AM
8
The Collection
P
9
Foreign Cars Italia
S
10
Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo
S
11
Ferrari of Ontario
P-AM
12
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
13
Ferrari of Austin
S
14
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM
15
Ferrari of Seattle
S
16
The Collection
S
17
Ferrari of Denver
S
18
Ferrari of Seattle
P
19
Boardwalk Ferrari
S
20
Ferrari of Long Island
S
21
Ferrari Westlake
S
22
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S-AM
23
Ferrari Silicon Valley
S-AM
24
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
25
Ferrari of Ontario
S
26
Wide World Ferrari
P
27
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
28
Ferrari of Atlanta
S-AM
29
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
30
Ferrari of Austin
S-AM
31
The Collection
P
32
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
33
Wide World Ferrari
S-AM
34
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S-AM
2
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
3
Ferrari Quebec
P
4
Continental AutoSports
P-AM
5
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
6
Ferrari of Palm Beach
P-AM
7
Ferrari of Ontario
P-AM
8
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM
9
Ferrari of Denver
S
10
Boardwalk Ferrari
S
11
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
12
Ferrari of Austin
S
13
Ferrari of Seattle
S
14
Ferrari of Austin
S-AM
15
Ferrari Silicon Valley
S-AM
16
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
17
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
18
Ferrari of Seattle
P
19
The Collection
P
20
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
21
Ferrari Westlake
S
22
Ferrari of Atlanta
S-AM
23
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
24
Wide World Ferrari
S-AM
25
Ferrari of Ontario
S
26
Ferrari of Long Island
S
27
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
28
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
29
The Collection
P
30
Ferrari Quebec
P
31
Foreign Cars Italia
S
32
The Collection
S
33
Ferrari of Seattle
P
34
Wide World Ferrari
P
35
Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo
S