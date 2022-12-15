It is known for its low-grip surface, for really putting the braking system to the test, and for the fast long straights at the end of the track. The almost total absence of run-off areas, combined with the proximity of the walls - just think of the famous 'Wall of Champions' - means frequent interruptions to the race or the entry of the Safety Car.

The layout of the circuit named after Gilles Villeneuve, which was introduced in the first edition of the race in 1978, consists of long straights interspersed with a series of chicanes and slow curves. The use of kerbs can help gain tenths of a second, or lead to mistakes that are extremely difficult to remedy.