Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo

1 - 5 March 2023

Homestead-Miami 

Ferrari Challenge North America
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    ROBERTO PERRINA
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P
    2
    JASON MCCARTHY
    Wide World Ferrari
    P
    3
    MANNY FRANCO
    Ferrari Lake Forest
    P
    4
    DYLAN MEDLER
    The Collection
    P
    5
    JOE RUBBO
    Ferrari of Long Island
    P
    6
    CARLOS DE QUESADA
    Ferrari Quebec
    P
    7
    MARC MUZZO
    Ferrari of Ontario
    P-AM
    8
    DAVE MUSIAL
    Ferrari Lake Forest
    P-AM
    9
    CHUCK WHITTALL
    Ferrari of Central Florida
    P-AM
    10
    MATT KURZEJEWSKI
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    P
    11
    TONY DAVIS
    Continental AutoSports
    P-AM
    12
    MICHAEL PORTER
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P-AM
    13
    BRIAN KAMINSKEY
    Ferrari of Long Island
    P-AM
    14
    JUSTIN ROTHBERG
    Ferrari of Palm Beach
    P-AM
    15
    BRAD FAUVRE
    Ferrari of San Francisco
    P-AM
    16
    DAVE MUSIAL JR.
    Ferrari Lake Forest
    P
    17
    OMAR BALKISSOON
    Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
    P-AM
    18
    CUSTODIO TOLEDO
    The Collection
    P
    19
    MCKADE WANG
    Ferrari of Vancouver
    P-AM
    20
    IAN CAMPBELL
    Ferrari of New England
    P-AM
    21
    CHRISTOPHER CAGNAZZI
    Ferrari of Long Island
    P-AM
    22
    BRIAN COOK
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P-AM
    23
    JOHN HOREJSI
    Ferrari of Vancouver
    P-AM
    24
    ALFRED CAIOLA
    Ferrari of Long Island
    P-AM
    25
    MARTIN BURROWES
    Ferrari Quebec
    P
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    SUREEL CHOKSI
    Ferrari of Denver
    S
    2
    CAMERON ROOT
    Ron Tonkin Grand Turismo
    S
    3
    YAHN BERNIER
    Ferrari of Seattle
    S
    4
    DAVID VORONIN
    Foreign Cars Italia
    S
    5
    LANCE CAWLEY
    Ferrari of Atlanta
    S
    6
    FRANK SZCZESNIAK
    Ferrari of Austin
    S
    7
    JOHN VISKUP
    Boardwalk Ferrari
    S
    8
    BRUCE CLEVELAND
    Ferrari Silicon Valley
    S
    9
    WILLIAM NARANJO
    The Collection
    S
    10
    MATT DALTON
    Ferrari of Long Island
    S
    11
    LISA CLARK
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    S-AM
    12
    MICHAEL LOULI
    Ferrari of Ontario
    S
    13
    DAN CORNISH
    Ferrari of Austin
    S-AM
    14
    THOR HAUGEN
    Ferrari Westlake
    S
    15
    REY ACOSTA
    The Collection
    S
    16
    LUIS PERUSQUIA
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    S-AM
    17
    ROGER MONTEFORTE
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    S
    18
    DARREN BERNSTEIN
    Ferrari of Washington
    S-AM
    19
    ROBERT MCWILLIAMS
    Ferrari of Washington
    S
    20
    ANTHONY DECARLO
    Wide World Ferrari
    S-AM
    21
    DANA GOODWIN
    Ferrari of Newport Beach
    S-AM
    22
    JAMES CAMP
    Ferrari Westlake
    S-AM
    23
    PAUL LIN
    Ferrari of Newport Beach
    S
    24
    JERRI WALTERS
    Ferrari of Vancouver
    S-AM
    25
    JEFFREY NUNBERG
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    S-AM
    26
    NEIL LANGBERG
    Ferrari South Bay
    S-AM
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    MATT KURZEJEWSKI
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    P
    2
    ROBERTO PERRINA
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P
    3
    JASON MCCARTHY
    Wide World Ferrari
    P
    4
    CARLOS DE QUESADA
    Ferrari Quebec
    P
    5
    DYLAN MEDLER
    The Collection
    P
    6
    CHRISTOPHER CAGNAZZI
    Ferrari of Long Island
    P-AM
    7
    JOE RUBBO
    Ferrari of Long Island
    P
    8
    CUSTODIO TOLEDO
    The Collection
    P
    9
    MARTIN BURROWES
    Ferrari Quebec
    P
    10
    CHUCK WHITTALL
    Ferrari of Central Florida
    P-AM
    11
    TONY DAVIS
    Continental AutoSports
    P-AM
    12
    JOHN HOREJSI
    Ferrari of Vancouver
    P-AM
    13
    DAVE MUSIAL
    Ferrari Lake Forest
    P-AM
    14
    OMAR BALKISSOON
    Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
    P-AM
    15
    MICHAEL PORTER
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P-AM
    16
    JUSTIN ROTHBERG
    Ferrari of Palm Beach
    P-AM
    17
    BRIAN KAMINSKEY
    Ferrari of Long Island
    P-AM
    18
    IAN CAMPBELL
    Ferrari of New England
    P-AM
    19
    JASON MCCARTHY
    Wide World Ferrari
    P
    20
    ALFRED CAIOLA
    Ferrari of Long Island
    P-AM
    21
    BRIAN COOK
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P-AM
    22
    MANNY FRANCO
    Ferrari Lake Forest
    P
    23
    MARC MUZZO
    Ferrari of Ontario
    P-AM
    24
    BRAD FAUVRE
    Ferrari of San Francisco
    P-AM
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    CAMERON ROOT
    Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo
    S
    2
    FRANK SZCZESNIAK
    Ferrari of Austin
    S
    3
    SUREEL CHOKSI
    Ferrari of Denver
    S
    4
    LANCE CAWLEY
    Ferrari of Atlanta
    S
    5
    MATT DALTON
    Ferrari of Long Island
    S
    6
    BRUCE CLEVELAND
    Ferrari Silicon Valley
    S
    7
    LISA CLARK
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    S-AM
    8
    MICHAEL LOULI
    Ferrari of Ontario
    S
    9
    YAHN BERNIER
    Ferrari of Seattle
    S
    10
    LUIS PERUSQUIA
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    S-AM
    11
    THOR HAUGEN
    Ferrari Westlake
    S
    12
    JERRI WALTERS
    Ferrari of Vancouver
    S-AM
    13
    ROBERT MCWILLIAMS
    Ferrari of Washington
    S
    14
    DAN CORNISH
    Ferrari of Austin
    S-AM
    15
    ROGER MONTEFORTE
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    S
    16
    DARREN BERNSTEIN
    Ferrari of Washington
    S-AM
    17
    DANA GOODWIN
    Ferrari of Newport Beach
    S-AM
    18
    ANTHONY DECARLO
    Wide World Ferrari
    S-AM
    19
    JOHN VISKUP
    Boardwalk Ferrari
    S
    20
    WILLIAM NARANJO
    The Collection
    S
    21
    PAUL LIN
    Ferrari of Newport Beach
    S
    22
    JAMES CAMP
    Ferrari Westlake
    S-AM
    23
    NEIL LANGBERG
    Ferrari South Bay
    S-AM
    24
    DAVID VORONIN
    Foreign Cars Italia
    S
    25
    JEFFREY NUNBERG
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    S-AM
    26
    REY ACOSTA
    The Collection
    S
    turns
    • LocationHomestead, MiamiUnited States
    • Circuit Length2414 m
    • Race Time30 minutes