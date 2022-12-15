|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
2
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
3
Wide World Ferrari
P
4
The Collection
P
5
Ferrari of Seattle
P
6
JONATHAN BENNETT
Foreign Cars Italia
P
7
Ferrari Quebec
P
8
Ferrari Of Palm Beach
P-AM
9
Ferrari of Vancouver
P-AM
10
The Collection
P
11
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
12
Ferrari of San Francisco
P-AM
13
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
P-AM
14
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
15
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM
16
Ferrari of Vancouver
P-AM
17
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
P-AM
18
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
19
JAY LOGAN
Boardwalk Ferrari
P-AM
20
Ferrari Lake Forest
P-AM
21
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P-AM
22
Continental AutoSports
P-AM
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Ferrari of San Francisco
S
2
Ferrari of Denver
S
3
The Collection
S
4
Ferrari of Austin
S
5
Boardwalk Ferrari
S
6
Foreign Cars Italia
S
7
Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo
S
8
Ferrari of Long Island
S
9
Ferrari of Seattle
S
10
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
11
Ferrari Silicon Valley
S-AM
12
Ferrari of Atlanta
S-AM
13
PAUL LOSKA
Ferrari of San Diego
S
14
Ferrari of Washington
S
15
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
16
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
17
Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
S-AM
18
Ferrari of Ontario
S
19
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S
20
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S-AM
21
Ferrari of Vancouve
S-AM
22
Ferrari South Bay
S-AM
23
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
24
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
25
Ferrari of San Francisco
S-AM
26
Wide World Ferrari
S-AM
27
Ferrari of Palm Beach
S
28
Foreign Cars Italia
S
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
2
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
3
Ferrari of Seattle
P
4
Wide World Ferrari
P
5
The Collection
P
6
Ferrari Quebec
P
7
The Collection
P
8
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
9
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
10
Ferrari Lake Forest
P-AM
11
Ferrari of Palm Beach
P-AM
12
Continental AutoSports
P-AM
13
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM
14
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM
15
Ferrari of Vancouver
P-AM
16
JAY LOGAN
Boardwalk Ferrari
P-AM
17
Ferrari of Vancouver
P-AM
18
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
P-AM
19
Ferrari of San Francisco
P-AM
20
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P-AM
21
JONATHAN BENNET
Foreign Cars Italia
P
22
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
P-AM
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Foreign Cars Italia
S
2
Ferrari of San Francisco
S
3
Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo
S
4
Ferrari of Austin
S
5
Ferrari of Denver
S
6
Ferrari of Long Island
S
7
Boardwalk Ferrari
S
8
PAUL LOSKA
Ferrari of San Diego
S
9
Ferrari of Seattle
S
10
The Collection
S
11
Ferrari of Washington
S
12
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
13
Foreign Cars Italia
S
14
Ferrari Silicon Valley
S-AM
15
Ferrari of Ontario
S
16
Ferrari of Palm Beach
S
17
Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
S-AM
18
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S-AM
19
Ferrari of Atlanta
S-AM
20
Ferrari of Vancouver
S-AM
21
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
22
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
23
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
24
Ferrari of San Francisco
S-AM
25
Ferrari South Bay
S-AM
The US track was built very quickly in 1968 and first hosted an SCCA Enduro race. It has changed names several times over the years: initially Sears Point Raceway, in 1981 it became Golden State International Raceway, in 2002 Infineon Raceway and then most recently on 7 March 2012 it received its present name Sonoma Raceway. The competitions currently hosted include one of only five races in the NASCAR championships run annually on non-oval road tracks, replacing the Riverside International Raceway event after it closed in 1988.
The track, set on a hillside, is very undulating and therefore extremely demanding. It offers a complex series of turns and 50 metres of height difference.
No radical changes have been made over time. In 1998, to increase the spectacle in Nascar races, a modification was introduced to bypass the Carousel turn, constructing a stretch of asphalt like a chute (and indeed called “The Chute”), between turn 4 and turn 7. Criticised by many drivers, this section was then further modified in 2001, creating the circuit’s current layout, which measures 3.2km, replacing the Chute with turn 4A.
Significant structural changes introduced between 2001 and 2002 improved facilities for spectators.
The circuit also has a 400-metre straight where the NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) holds drag races, located just parallel to the start.