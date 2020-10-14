FROM 04 TO 07 MARCH



MISANO CIRCUIT PREPARES TO HOST 2020 FINALI MONDIALI

A unique event

After the postponement of the November date, the Misano circuit is preparing to host the Ferrari Finali Mondiali, one of the most eagerly awaited events in motorsport. The Finali Mondiali celebrates the end of the Corse Clienti racing season, bringing together the final stages of the Ferrari Challenge and the last few kilometres of the year for the F1 Clienti and XX Programmes in four days.



The GT spirit will be embodied by the Club Competizioni GT cars and the official Ferrari Competizioni GT drivers, who are usually involved in the world's most important and competitive GT championships.



As usual, the climax is on Sunday with the main challenge of the Finali Mondiali, which sees the best single-make drivers from all over the world competing against each other.