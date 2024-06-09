Companc Fights for First Overall Win in Montreal

Wet conditions fell over Montreal for Ferrari Challenge North America Race 2 on Sunday, but did little to hinder drivers’ ambitions for a victory or podium on the big stage of the Canadian Grand Prix – and as the 2024 season officially reached its halfway point.

Trofeo Pirelli. Matias Perez Companc (Ferrari of Central Florida) advanced to the top-tier Trofeo Pirelli class this weekend in Montreal, previous running in Trofeo Pirelli Am the past two events, and quickly found success on Sunday with an overall victory.

After earning pole position, Companc was overtaken before the green flag by Dylan Medler (The Collection), who led the majority of the race but was assessed a 15-second time penalty for his actions at the start. Despite Medler’s looming penalty, Companc still fought back to ensure he crossed the finish line first and passed Medler with five minutes remaining.

Medler’s deduction would have proved less costly if not for a race-ending yellow flag, which dropped him to sixth-in-class after winning Race 1 less than 24 hours earlier. Roberto Perrina (Ferrari of Seattle) finished second and hometown hero, Martin Burrowes (Ferrari of Quebec), finished third on the podium after a runner-up finish on Saturday.

In Trofeo Pirelli Am, it was Tony Davis (Continental AutoSports) coming away with a weekend sweep in Montreal after his first victory of the season the day prior. While Davis’ race was fairly uneventful, championship leader Brian Cook (Ferrari of Seattle) looked to bounce back from a DNF on Saturday by starting second, but met the same fate on Sunday after an early spin in the wet conditions.

Omar Balkissoon (Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale) mirrored his performance in Race 1 with another second-place result, while Brandon Kruse (Ferrari of Central Florida) finished third-in-class.