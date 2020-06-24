GUIDED AND PRIVATE VISITS

GUIDED TOURS

Exclusive guided tours in Italian, English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese and Arabic are available on request. Advance reservation is compulsory. Guided tours in Italian Sign Language and International Sign Language are also available.

Duration: 60 minutes

Suggested number of participants: max. 20 people.

Price: 200 € + Admission ticket to the Museum For further information and reservations, please download the specific form for the museum you intend to visit: