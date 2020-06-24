Ferrari logo
Ferrari Musems

GUIDED AND PRIVATE VISITS

Exclusive guided tours in Italian, English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese and Arabic are available on request. Advance reservation is compulsory. Guided tours in Italian Sign Language and International Sign Language are also available.

Duration: 60 minutes

Suggested number of participants: max. 20 people.

Price: 200 € + Admission ticket to the Museum For further information and reservations, please download the specific form for the museum you intend to visit:

Individuals or groups of max. 20 people can purchase a guided tour in Italian or English in specific time slots directly on-line.

Check the available slots here below and make your purchase quickly and easily.

Visits can also be organised outside of regular Museum opening hours and tailored to clients’ specific requests. Refreshments can be provided at the end of the visit in a dedicated area of the café. For information on the service, please email: eventimuseo@ferrari.com