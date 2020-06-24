GUIDED AND PRIVATE VISITS

Ferrari Factory Tour
The Ferrari Museums offer visitors exclusive shuttle bus tours to the Fiorano track and Maranello factory
Exclusive guided tours in Italian, English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese and Arabic are available on request. Advance reservation is compulsory. Guided tours in Italian Sign Language and International Sign Language are also available.
Duration: 60 minutes
Suggested number of participants: max. 20 people.
Price: 200 € + Admission ticket to the Museum For further information and reservations, please download the specific form for the museum you intend to visit:
Individuals or groups of max. 20 people can purchase a guided tour in Italian or English in specific time slots directly on-line.
Check the available slots here below and make your purchase quickly and easily.