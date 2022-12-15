Ferrari logo
17 - 21 May 2023

Road Atlanta

Ferrari Challenge North America
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    MATT KURZEJEWSKI
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    P
    2
    DYLAN MEDLER
    The Collection
    P
    3
    JASON MCCARTHY
    Wide World Ferrari
    P
    4
    DAVE MUSIAL JR.
    Ferrari Lake Forest
    P
    5
    JEREMY CLARKE
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    P
    6
    TONY DAVIS
    Continental AutoSports
    P-AM
    7
    JUSTIN ROTHBERG
    Ferrari Of Palm Beach
    P-AM
    8
    JOE RUBBO
    Ferrari of Long Island
    P
    9
    MICHAEL MATHES
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    P-AM
    10
    MICHAEL PORTER
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P-AM
    11
    CUSTODIO TOLEDO
    The Collection
    P
    12
    BRIAN COOK
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P-AM
    13
    OMAR BALKISSOON
    Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
    P-AM
    14
    CHUCK WHITTALL
    Ferrari of Central Florida
    P-AM
    15
    MCKADE WANG
    Ferrari of Vancouver
    P-AM
    16
    JOHN HOREJSI
    Ferrari of Vancouver
    P-AM
    17
    MARC MUZZO
    Ferrari of Ontario
    P-AM
    1
    DAVID VORONIN
    Foreign Cars Italia
    S
    2
    CAMERON ROOT
    Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo
    S
    3
    MATT DALTON
    Ferrari of Long Island
    S
    4
    SUREEL CHOKSI
    Ferrari of DENVER
    S
    5
    YAHN BERNIER
    Ferrari of Seattle
    S
    6
    FRANK SZCZESNIAK
    Ferrari of Austin
    S
    7
    MICHAEL LOULI
    Ferrari of Ontario
    S
    8
    ERIC MARSTON
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    S
    9
    REY ACOSTA
    The Collection
    S
    10
    LANCE CAWLEY
    Ferrari of Atlanta
    S-AM
    11
    BRUCE CLEVELAND
    Ferrari Silicon Valley
    S-AM
    12
    ROGER MONTEFORTE
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    S-AM
    13
    LISA CLARK
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    S-AM
    14
    STEVE CHECK
    Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
    S-AM
    15
    JERRI WALTERS
    Ferrari of Vancouver
    S-AM
    16
    DANA GOODWIN
    Ferrari of Newport Beach
    S-AM
    17
    JEFFREY NUNBERG
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    S-AM
    18
    NEIL LANGBERG
    Ferrari South Bay
    S-AM
    19
    DARREN BERNSTEIN
    Ferrari of Washington
    S-AM
    20
    LUIS PERUSQUIA
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    S-AM
    21
    DAVID WILLIAMS
    Ferrari of Central Florida
    S-AM
    22
    ROBERT MCWILLIAMS
    Ferrari of Washington
    S
    23
    THOR HAUGEN
    Ferrari Westlake
    S
    1
    MATT KURZEJEWSKI
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    P
    2
    JASON MCCARTHY
    Wide World Ferrari
    P
    3
    DYLAN MEDLER
    The Collection
    P
    4
    JEREMY CLARKE
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    P
    5
    JOE RUBBO
    Ferrari of Long Island
    P
    6
    DAVE MUSIAL JR.
    Ferrari Lake Forest
    P
    7
    ROBERTO PERRINA
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P
    8
    JUSTIN ROTHBERG
    Ferrari of Palm Beach
    P-AM
    9
    CUSTODIO TOLEDO
    The Collection
    P
    10
    CHUCK WHITTAL
    Ferrari of Central Florida
    P-AM
    11
    JOHN HOREJSI
    Ferrari of Vancouver
    P-AM
    12
    MARC MUZZO
    Ferrari of Ontario
    P-AM
    13
    MCKADE WANG
    Ferrari of Vancouver
    P-AM
    14
    TONY DAVIS
    Continental AutoSports
    P-AM
    15
    MICHAEL PORTER
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P-AM
    16
    OMAR BLAKISSOON
    Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
    P-AM
    17
    MICHAEL MATHES
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    P-AM
    18
    BRIAN COOK
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P-AM
    1
    DAVID VORONIN
    Foreign Cara Italia
    S
    2
    CAMERON ROOT
    Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo
    S
    3
    SUREEL CHOKSI
    Ferrari of Denver
    S
    4
    FRANK SZCZESNIAK
    Ferrari of Austin
    S
    5
    YAHN BERNIER
    Ferrari of Seattle
    S
    6
    MATT DALTON
    Ferrari of Long Island
    S
    7
    REY ACOSTA
    The Collection
    S
    8
    ERIC MARSTON
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    S
    9
    THOR HAUGEN
    Ferrari Westlake
    S
    10
    MICHAEL LOULI
    Ferrari of Ontario
    S
    11
    ROBERT MCWILLIAMS
    Ferrari of Washington
    S
    12
    ROGER MONTEFORTE
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    S-AM
    13
    LANCE CAWLEY
    Ferrari of Atlanta
    S-AM
    14
    JEFFREY NUNBERG
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    S-AM
    15
    DARREN BERNSTEIN
    Ferrari of Washington
    S-AM
    16
    STEVE CHECK
    Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
    S-AM
    17
    NEIL LANGBERG
    Ferrari South Bay
    S-AM
    18
    LISA CLARK
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    S-AM
    19
    DAVID WILLIAMS
    Ferrari of Central Florida
    S-AM
    20
    LUIS PERUSQUIA
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    S-AM
    21
    BRUCE CLEVELAND
    Ferrari Silicon Valley
    S-AM
    22
    JERRI WALTERS
    Ferrari of Vancouver
    S-AM
    23
    DANA GOODWIN
    Ferrari of Newport Beach
    S-AM
    Turns
    • LocationBraseltonUnited States
    • Circuit Length4.088 km