Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo

24-25 June 2023

BRANDS HATCH

Ferrari Challenge UK
    Brands Hatch is one of the most iconic, fascinating, technical and challenging circuits in England.

    Located in Kent, it was originally a military training camp before a group of amateur cyclists turned it into a circuit. The track has two configurations, the so-called 'Indy' one and the 'Grand Prix'. The former, which is 1,944 km long, mostly follows the original design, while the latter, which covers 4,265 km, was built in 1959 to host Formula 1. Drivers appreciate the circuit because of its many difficult points, a change in altitude that makes it an extremely uneven track, and its typically competitive and spectacular races.

    From the starting straight you arrive at Paddock Hill Bend, a unique curve in motorsport with a significant slope, an almost blind braking point and apex, a centrifugal force that puts the driver, tyres and cars to the test. On exiting this turn, you have a chance to overtake at Druids, a hairpin bend. The Grand Prix track continues into the woods while the "Indy" one rejoins the final part of the long configuration, the demanding Clark Curve. During a Grand Prix, drivers face various high-speed sections, such as the climb leading to the Surtees curve, or technical ones like Dingle Dell.

    Ferrari Challenge UK - Brands Hatch 2023 Circuit Focus
    Race 1
    Race 2
    • LocationWest Kingsdown
    • Race Distance3703 m
    • Race Time30 minutes
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    HAN SIKKENS
    HR Owen
    P
    2
    CARL CAVERS
    Graypaul Nottingham
    P
    3
    ANDREW MORROW
    Charles Hurst
    P
    4
    FAISAL AL-FAISAL
    HR Owen
    P
    5
    PAUL HOGARTH
    Stratstone Manchester
    S
    6
    GRAHAM DE ZILLE
    Meridien Modena
    P
    7
    JOHN DHILLON
    Graypaul Nottingham
    P
    8
    PAUL SIMMERSON
    Graypaul Birmingham
    S
    9
    ELLIOTT PICKERING
    Stratstone Manchester
    P
    10
    CHRIS SMITH
    Graypaul Birmingham
    S
    11
    STUART MARSTON
    Maranello Sales
    S
    12
    PETER HUNTER
    Stratstone Manchester
    S
    13
    ROBERT REES
    Dick Lovett Swindon
    S
    14
    JONATHAN SATCHELL
    HR Owen
    S
    15
    MARCOS VIVIAN
    Maranello Sales
    S
    16
    PAUL ROGERS
    JCT600
    S
    17
    JULIAN DYE
    Maranello Sales
    S
    18
    WILLIAM TEWIAH
    Graypaul Birmingham
    S
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    GRAHAM DE ZILLE
    Meridien Modena
    P
    2
    ANDREW MORROW
    Charles Hurst
    P
    3
    CARL CAVERS
    Graypaul Nottingham
    P
    4
    PAUL SIMMERSON
    Graypaul Birmingham
    S
    5
    JOHN DHILLON
    Graypaul Nottingham
    P
    6
    STUART MARSTON
    Maranello Sales
    S
    7
    PAUL HOGARTH
    Stratstone Manchester
    S
    8
    PAUL ROGERS
    JCT600
    S
    9
    CHRIS SMITH
    Graypaul Birmingham
    S
    10
    JONATHAN SATCHELL
    HR Owen
    S
    11
    MARCOS VIVIAN
    Maranello Sales
    S
    12
    ELLIOTT PICKERING
    Stratstone Manchester
    P
    13
    JULIAN DYE
    Maranello Sales
    S
    14
    HAN SIKKENS
    HR Owen
    P
    15
    PETER HUNTER
    Stratstone Manchester
    S