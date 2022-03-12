Until 1969 the 24 Hours got underway with what became known as the 'Le Mans start', with cars lined up on one side of the track and drivers on the other. At the stroke of three o’clock, with the French flag unfurled, drivers would dash across the track, board their cars and set off. This procedure became particularly hazardous and was eventually replaced in 1970 with a standing start. The following year, the rolling start was first introduced and remains to this day.