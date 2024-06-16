The comments of the LMGT3 drivers at the end of the race

The 92nd edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the fourth round of the FIA World Endurance Championship, concluded with the Ferrari 296 LMGT3 numbers 55, 155 and 86 finishing sixth, eighth, and twelfth, respectively. Cars number 54 and 66 were unable to finish due to an incident and technical issues. The race was heavily impacted by rain, leading to the Safety Car being deployed for about five hours.

Davide Rigon, Vista AF Corse #54: "Unfortunately, that's how racing goes, sometimes it goes well, sometimes less so! We were super ready for this race and hoped to do well by trying to capitalise on all the variables, such as the rain or the night phase. Thomas lost the car in the first sector; the worn tyres certainly didn't help, but the most important thing is that he's okay. From now on, we're thinking about Brazil; we need to put this leg behind us, even if a bit earlier than we would have liked."

Alessio Rovera, Vista AF Corse #55: "This 24 Hours of Le Mans was better than expected after the Hyperpole. We recovered many positions, and in the final laps, we tried to attack the Top 5. Even in the wet conditions, we were fast, and the Ferrari 296 LMGT3 performed well. Reliability was a strong point of the car; it's a pity about the puncture that slowed us down on Saturday evening, making us lose a lap. We came back again, but it's clear that being forced to chase every time complicated the work. The result obtained still allows us to score important points for the season. Now new international commitments await, and we will face them with maximum motivation, as always."

Daniel Serra, GR Racing #86: "Having to retire from the race just a few minutes before the end due to a problem leaves a bit of a bitter taste, but I'm really happy with the car, the team, and the performance we showed in this important WEC event. We had an excellent start and were competitive in every phase of the race. The Ferrari 296 LMGT3 really gave me an excellent feeling, and I'm satisfied with the balance we found here at Le Mans. So now we look ahead, but despite the result, I'm optimistic."