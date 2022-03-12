The original track measured 5,999 meters and was raced clockwise, with the 1.5-kilometre starting straight in the elevated section. The end of the straight entered into a very high speed banked curve known as "Dalichi" which proved to be highly dangerous, so much so, that initially the direction of travel was reversed, before later being eliminated completely, thereby reducing the track to 4,359 metres. After a radical restructuring, the circuit was reopened in 2005. The current version measures 4,563 metres. Over the years, a shorter track, plus another one for drifting have been added.