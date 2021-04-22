Logo
    The new generation of racing cars
    The chassis is constructed entirely of aluminium and designed to achieve the optimum combination of lightness and strength. This ensures exceptional responsiveness and handling, just what a racing car needs.
    While retaining the same concept as the road version, the structure and kinematics of the suspension design have been completely overhauled specifically for GTE.
    The electronics hardware and control software have been specially designed and developed for the GTE.
    The GTE V8 turbo engine features the biggest differences compared with the road version, thanks to Ferrari expertise.
    The completely removable bodywork is made of carbon fibre, with the exception of the roof section. The bodywork and chassis combine to provide outstanding structural integrity, improving the stability of the car whilst being extremely light.
    The 488 GTE carries on the tradition of outstanding reliability that has always been a source of great pride at Ferrari.
    • V8
      ENGINE
    • 600 cv
      MAXIMUM POWER
    • 700 NM
      MAXIMUM TORQUE
    • 3996 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    Engine
    • TYPEBI-TURBO V8 90°
    • DISPLACEMENT3996 CC
    • MAX POWERAROUND 600 HP AT 7000 RPM *
    • MAX TORQUEAROUND 700 NM AT 6000 RPM *
    • * BOP LIMITED
    Dimension
    • LENGTH4614 MM
    • HEIGHT1090 MM
    • WIDTH2050 MM
    • WHEELBASE2710 MM
    • WEIGHT1245 KG - BOP LIMITED
    Tyres
    • FRONT30/68/18
    • REAR31/71/18
    Brakes
    • FRONT390X35 MM
    • REAR332X32 MM
