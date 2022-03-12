“

We had just a couple of minutes to go for the win, but I'm happy for the team because everyone did a perfect job.

Miguel Molina

#52

The car was great today and we were forced to stop to refuel just enough to make it to the race finish. Our race was mistake-free, unfortunately luck was not on our side. A podium in Monza is always special and I want to thank Ferrari because everyone always works very hard, trying to improve every time and today we came close to success. I think we have taken a step forward this year and we are fighting alongside our team-mates. Now we will prepare for Fuji, a track that I like, where we expect lower temperatures than here.