Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo

    Comments after Qualifying at Monza

    Monza 08 luglio 2023

    The four Ferraris entered in the LMGTE Am class will start in the top ten at the Monza 6 Hours, the fifth round of the FIA World Endurance Championship, held at the 5.793-kilometre Lombardy track. The best of the Maranello cars was the number 83 Richard Mille - AF Corse team-run 488 GTE which will start from fourth spot. Here’s what the drivers had to say after qualifying.

    Lilou Wadoux, 488 GTE #83: “We did a great job in qualifying; I think Luis and I completed a great lap which makes us confident ahead of the race. As we have seen during the practice sessions, we have a very good pace on this historic track, so I am confident for the race.”

    Luis Perez Companc, 488 GTE #83. “I am satisfied with this qualifying session. We have a well-balanced car. The lap time recorded this afternoon was very good and looking ahead to the 6 Hours on Sunday, I feel optimistic.

    Davide Rigon, 488 GTE #54: “I drove in Free Practice 3 this morning and I became aware how much our car has changed in the search for the best set-up ahead of the race. In qualifying, Thomas was unlucky with the yellow flag that slowed him down on his best lap. The Monza 6 Hours will be a long and hot race; it won’t be easy but we have worked hard to be ready and to try to get a great result. We are confident ahead of a race in which Corvette and Porsche will be our main rivals”.

    Thomas Flohr, 488 GTE #54: “We were a bit unlucky because as I was trying to complete the first fast lap a car in front of me went off the asphalt and brought some dirt back onto the track at the Variante Ascari, causing a yellow flag. In any case, the feeling with the car has been very good; tomorrow we will give it our best to be in the battle for top positions.”

    08 luglio, 2023