Driver comments after the Monza 6 Hours

The fifth round of the FIA World Endurance Championship held at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza ended with three Ferrari 488 GTEs in top ten positions, with the best result at the chequered flag claimed by the Richard Mille - AF Corse team’s number 83 car, sixth across the line. Here are the drivers’ quotes after the Monza 6 Hours.

Lilou Wadoux, 488 GTE #83: “A sixth place was not what we wanted, but from the beginning of the weekend we were not able to compete with the performance of our main rivals. We were not very lucky with the Safety Car, while for the remaining part of the race we did our best without encountering any particular problems. We would have liked to get a better result to celebrate in front of the extraordinary crowd that we saw today at Monza. It was really nice to see so many fans in the stands".

Alessio Rovera, 488 GTE #83: “We did all that we could, finishing in a position to pick up points towards the championship. We weren’t in a position to fight for the win, but the team did a great job setting up our car. Now we set our sights on Japan, after the summer, when we will aim to get back onto the podium".

Davide Rigon, 488 GTE #54: “Congratulations to the whole team, starting with the technicians for their race strategy. It was a real pity about the result, unluckily, hampered by a mechanical problem. Thomas (Flohr, Ed.) was finishing his stint, with just two of my stints and half of Francesco’s (Castellacci, Ed.) still to go. We were in first place with over a one-minute advantage, when we were forced to stop to repair the gearbox. The four laps lost during this stop didn’t allow us to get back into the battle for the win".