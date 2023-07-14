|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Blackbird Concessionaires
S
2
Rosso Scuderia
P
3
Cornes Nagoya
P-AM
4
Cornes Shiba
P-AM
5
Blackbird Concessionaires
P-AM
6
Cornes Osaka
P-AM
7
Auto Cavallino
S-AM
8
Cornes Osaka
P-AM
9
Cornes Osaka
P-AM
10
Cornes Osaka
S
11
M-AUTO
S
12
Cornes Osaka
P-AM
13
Rosso Scuderia
S
14
Auto Cavallino
S-AM
15
Nicole Competizione
S
16
Nicole Competizione
S
17
Cornes Osaka
S-AM
18
Auto Cavallino
S-AM
19
European Version
S-AM
20
Cornes Shiba
S-AM
21
Rosso Scuderia
S-AM
22
Gran Testa
S-AM
1
M-AUTO
S
2
Rosso Scuderia
P
3
Cornes Osaka
P-AM
4
Blackbird Concessionaires
P-AM
5
Cornes Shiba
P-AM
6
Cornes Osaka
P-AM
7
Cornes Osaka
P-AM
8
Auto Cavallino
P-AM
9
Cornes Osaka
P-AM
10
Cornes Nagoya
P-AM
11
Rosso Scuderia
P
12
Blackbird Concessionaires
S
13
Cornes Osaka
S
14
Rosso Scuderia
S
15
Auto Cavallino
S-AM
16
Cornes Osaka
S-AM
17
Nicole Competizione
S
18
Auto Cavallino
S-AM
19
Cornes Shiba
S-AM
20
European Version
S-AM
However, the 5.807 km Grand Prix track is, of course, best known. It offers a succession of breathtaking curves, including the double uphill ‘esses’, a drivers' favourite. The brakes get very little wear, the top speed is close to 330 km/h despite the absence of long straights, and the drivers are always busy.
Its distinctive features include the '8' shape, with an underpass and overpass, it being the only track in the history of Formula 1 with such a design. The nature of the track and the presence of a couple of corners at each end - the famous 130R which you tackle at full speed contrasting with the narrow uphill hairpin bend and the chicane leading to the finish line - effortlessly reveal any possible limitations in the cars. The first part requires excellent aerodynamic stability, while the final part puts a premium on engine power.