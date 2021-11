“

It’s one of the bitterest second places of my career.

James Calado

#51

We wanted to win, but the Porsches had a bit of a cushion, so we tried a different strategy. We were a lap or two short of fuel to fight for victory. We took a chance hoping for a Full Course Yellow or a Slow Zone at the end, but it didn’t come, so congratulations to them for winning on our home turf. The second place gives us valuable championship points ahead of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.