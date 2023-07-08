Comments after Qualifying at Monza

The four Ferraris entered in the LMGTE Am class will start in the top ten at the Monza 6 Hours, the fifth round of the FIA World Endurance Championship, held at the 5.793-kilometre Lombardy track. The best of the Maranello cars was the number 83 Richard Mille - AF Corse team-run 488 GTE which will start from fourth spot. Here’s what the drivers had to say after qualifying.

Lilou Wadoux, 488 GTE #83: “We did a great job in qualifying; I think Luis and I completed a great lap which makes us confident ahead of the race. As we have seen during the practice sessions, we have a very good pace on this historic track, so I am confident for the race.”

Luis Perez Companc, 488 GTE #83. “I am satisfied with this qualifying session. We have a well-balanced car. The lap time recorded this afternoon was very good and looking ahead to the 6 Hours on Sunday, I feel optimistic.”

Davide Rigon, 488 GTE #54: “I drove in Free Practice 3 this morning and I became aware how much our car has changed in the search for the best set-up ahead of the race. In qualifying, Thomas was unlucky with the yellow flag that slowed him down on his best lap. The Monza 6 Hours will be a long and hot race; it won’t be easy but we have worked hard to be ready and to try to get a great result. We are confident ahead of a race in which Corvette and Porsche will be our main rivals”.

Thomas Flohr, 488 GTE #54: “We were a bit unlucky because as I was trying to complete the first fast lap a car in front of me went off the asphalt and brought some dirt back onto the track at the Variante Ascari, causing a yellow flag. In any case, the feeling with the car has been very good; tomorrow we will give it our best to be in the battle for top positions.”