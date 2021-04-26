With Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado’s triumph in LMGTE Pro class at the 8 Hours of Bahrain, Ferrari becomes manufacturers’ world champion while the Italian-English duo achieve a second career world title after the previous win in 2017. The results in the LMGTE Pro class, however, are provisional subject to the intention to appeal of stewards' decision No. 34 filed by Porsche. Meanwhile, in LMGTE Am class, a second consecutive triumph for AF Corse and the crew of the no. 83 488 GTE with François Perrodo and Nicklas Nielsen, joined this year by rookie Alessio Rovera.
Track Temp41.1 ºCHour 1
Air Temp32.0 ºCHour 1
Track Temp29.1 ºCHour 8
Air Temp26.1 ºCHour 8
2LMGTE Pro
AF Corse#51A. PIER GUIDI / J. CALADO
Race Result1
Fastest Lap1:57.242
Pit Stop9
Laps196
Total time8:02:37.234
Gap from leader-
AVG SPEED
TOP SPEED
AVG SPEED
TOP SPEED
AF Corse#52D. SERRA / M. MOLINA
Race Result3
Fastest Lap1:56.603
Pit Stop9
Laps233
Total time8:02:54.204
Gap from leader18.393
AVG SPEED
TOP SPEED
AVG SPEED
TOP SPEED
“
The race was really spectacular, I imagine also for the fans, with very close battles between us and Porsche, alternating at the front of the race.
It’s an incredible result for Ferrari and AF Corse, who did an extraordinary job, especially from the point of view of strategy, which was different from that of our rivals.
James Calado #51
“
In the build-up to the race it was difficult to imagine achieving a result like this, but when the race got underway we managed to stay close to the Porsches, managing the tyres well.
This allowed us to have fresher tyres at the end and to be able to fight for the win. I know this is not the best way to finish a race, but after the collision, which was unintentional, I waited to let them overtake me but they decided to pit so it ended the way we’ve seen. We won after going through two very tough weekends, but we managed to do it and have shown how strong Ferrari is.
Alessandro Pier Guidi #51
3LMGTE Am
AF Corse#83F. PERRODO / N. NIELSEN / A. ROVERA
Race Result1
FASTEST LAP1:57.242
PIT STOP9
LAPS230
TOTAL TIME8:02:37.234
GAP FROM LEADER-
Cetilar Racing#47R. LACORTE / G. SERNAGIOTTO / A. FUOCO
The Bahrain International Circuit, also called “Sakhir” is located in Sakhir, on the outskirts of Manama, the capital of Bahrain.
When was the Bahrain circuit inaugurated?
The circuit was built to host the Bahrain Formula 1 Grand Prix. The first edition dates back to 2004, and building work was completed just in time for the race, although some parts of the facility were completed later.
Who designed the circuit?
The project was designed by the studio of German architect Hermann Tilke, which has built or modified numerous motor racing circuits.
What are the features of the area in which it is located?
The Bahrain International Circuit is built in the middle of a desert. Therefore, the main problem is the wind blowing sand onto the asphalt, compromising the running and safety of the races. As a solution, the organisers started using a special adhesive spray to treat the sandy areas immediately around the track. Nevertheless, in 2009, a violent sandstorm brought some private testing to a halt.
How many track layouts are available?
There are six circuit layouts available. In addition to the Grand Prix Circuit layout (5,412 metres) there is also the Outer Circuit, Endurance Circuit, Paddock Circuit, Oasis/Inner Circuit and an oval.