14-16 July 2023

Suzuka

Ferrari Challenge Japan
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    MICHAEL CHOI
    Blackbird Concessionaires
    S
    2
    YUDAI UCHIDA
    Rosso Scuderia
    P
    3
    AKITA
    Cornes Nagoya
    P-AM
    4
    DESKE
    Cornes Shiba
    P-AM
    5
    ERIC LO
    Blackbird Concessionaires
    P-AM
    6
    KANJI YAGURA
    Cornes Osaka
    P-AM
    7
    YUJI UEDA
    Auto Cavallino
    S-AM
    8
    KAZUYUKI YAMAGUCHI
    Cornes Osaka
    P-AM
    9
    ATSUSHI IRITANI
    Cornes Osaka
    P-AM
    10
    KAZUTAKA MIURA
    Cornes Osaka
    S
    11
    RYUICHI KUNIHIRO
    M-AUTO
    S
    12
    MOTOHIRO KOTANI
    Cornes Osaka
    P-AM
    13
    YASUTAKA SHIRASAKI
    Rosso Scuderia
    S
    14
    MASATO YONEOKA
    Auto Cavallino
    S-AM
    15
    MASAHARU KATSUMATA
    Nicole Competizione
    S
    16
    KIWAMU KATAYAMA
    Nicole Competizione
    S
    17
    MASARU YONEDA
    Cornes Osaka
    S-AM
    18
    KATSUNORI NAMBA
    Auto Cavallino
    S-AM
    19
    MASAFUMI HIWATASHI
    European Version
    S-AM
    20
    KOJI SAKAI
    Cornes Shiba
    S-AM
    21
    TOSHIHIKO SANO
    Rosso Scuderia
    S-AM
    22
    HIRONORI NOZAKI
    Gran Testa
    S-AM
    1
    RYUICHI KUNIHIRO
    M-AUTO
    S
    2
    YUDAI UCHIDA
    Rosso Scuderia
    P
    3
    MOTOHIRO KOTANI
    Cornes Osaka
    P-AM
    4
    ERIC LO
    Blackbird Concessionaires
    P-AM
    5
    DESKE
    Cornes Shiba
    P-AM
    6
    ATSUSHI IRITANI
    Cornes Osaka
    P-AM
    7
    KAZUYUKI YAMAGUCHI
    Cornes Osaka
    P-AM
    8
    YUJI UEDA
    Auto Cavallino
    P-AM
    9
    KANJI YAGURA
    Cornes Osaka
    P-AM
    10
    AKITA
    Cornes Nagoya
    P-AM
    11
    KAZUYA OSHIMA
    Rosso Scuderia
    P
    12
    MICHAEL CHOI
    Blackbird Concessionaires
    S
    13
    KAZUTAKA MIURA
    Cornes Osaka
    S
    14
    YASUTAKA SHIRASAKI
    Rosso Scuderia
    S
    15
    MASATO YONEOKA
    Auto Cavallino
    S-AM
    16
    MASARU YONEDA
    Cornes Osaka
    S-AM
    17
    MASAHARU KATSUMATA
    Nicole Competizione
    S
    18
    KATSUNORI NAMBA
    Auto Cavallino
    S-AM
    19
    KOJI SAKAI
    Cornes Shiba
    S-AM
    20
    MASAFUMI HIWATASHI
    European Version
    S-AM
    Created in 1962 by Dutchman John Hugenholz, Suzuka is a ‘modular’ circuit, which can change configuration and length depending on the type of race.
    Ferrari Corse Clienti

    However, the 5.807 km Grand Prix track is, of course, best known. It offers a succession of breathtaking curves, including the double uphill ‘esses’, a drivers' favourite. The brakes get very little wear, the top speed is close to 330 km/h despite the absence of long straights, and the drivers are always busy. 

    Its distinctive features include the '8' shape, with an underpass and overpass, it being the only track in the history of Formula 1 with such a design. The nature of the track and the presence of a couple of corners at each end - the famous 130R which you tackle at full speed contrasting with the narrow uphill hairpin bend and the chicane leading to the finish line - effortlessly reveal any possible limitations in the cars. The first part requires excellent aerodynamic stability, while the final part puts a premium on engine power.


    Sectors
    Turns
    • LocationSuzukaJapan
    • Race Distance3074 m
    • Race Time30 minutes