Fee and cancellation policy: all prices are exclusive of VAT. Bookings made for both driver and guest participants are non-refundable, therefore the amount paid at the time of booking cannot be returned, except for cancellations made due to a reason stated in the cancellation policy, available on My Store booking platform.



Guest package: the purchase of the guest package is mandatory in order to access the circuit hosting the event, as well as to take part in the scheduled lunches and dinners. The activities offered to guests will vary according to the location/course chosen: traditional cookery courses, cultural tours of the host city, spa & wellness packages, visit to the Ferrari museums, hot laps and much more.



Insurance: in the event of injuries sustained as a result of dynamic activities on the track, the course insurance cover will include:

- Up to a maximum of €500,000.00 in the event of death or permanent disability;

- €52.00* per day for temporary disability;

- €25,000.00* for reimbursement of medical expenses arising from the accident.

*maximum amount



Clothing: sportswear is recommended for track activities (in particular, shoes suitable for driving). No specific dress code is required for dinners.



Use of one’s own car on the track at the end of the course: at the end of the course it will be possible to drive a few laps on the track in one’s own Ferrari. For safety reasons, it is advisable to check in advance with your own trusted dealer that the car is in perfect working order.



Additional services: please contact Customer Care at the address: customercare.corsopilota@ferrari.com for the following additional services:

- Additional nights in hotels (at the participants’ expense)

- Additional hotel rooms (for guests not wishing to share the room with the participant - subject to availability)

- Special pick-up services (e.g. to and from airport - at participants’ expense)







