코르소 필로타 퍼스널 코칭

바라노: 안주하지 않는 서킷

At the foot of the Tuscan-Emilian Apennine hills is the Varano de’ Melegari Circuit.

Divided into three sections, it’s characterised by a 467 m straight, some shorter ones and 14 turns, including a tight parabolic curve and the iconic Ferro di Cavallo (horseshoe), an open double-radius curve followed by a hairpin. It’s a high-adrenaline setting for achieving greater mastery of the 296 Challenge and getting ready for competition.