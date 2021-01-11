Logo

    17 - 19 Settembre 2021

    Silverstone

    Ferrari Racing Days
      • LUOGOSilverstoneUK
      • Lunghezza circuito5981 m

      ENTRY LIST

      TROFEO PIRELLI

      NO.PilotaTeamCat/Serie.
      3
      ELLIOTT PICKERING
      Stratstone Manchester
      P
      6
      PAUL HOGARTH
      Stratstone Manchester
      P
      10
      HENRY SIMMONS
      Maranello Sales
      P
      16
      HAN SIKKENS
      H. R. Owen London
      P
      23
      FAISAL AL-FAISAL
      H. R. Owen London
      P
      24
      LUCKY KHERA
      Graypaul Birmingham
      P
      29
      JAMES SWIFT
      Dick Lovett Swindon
      P
      33
      ANDIE STOKOE
      Dick Lovett Swindon
      P

      COPPA SHELL

      NO.PilotaTeamCat/Serie.
      7
      JONATHAN SATCHELL
      H. R. Owen London
      S
      17
      MATTHEW THOMPSON
      Graypaul Edinburgh
      S
      19
      GRAHAM DE ZILLE
      Meridien Modena
      S
      20
      PAUL ROGERS
      JCT600 Brooklands
      S
      55
      LAURENT DE MEEUS
      H. R. Owen London
      S
      77
      PAUL SIMMERSON
      Graypaul Birmingham
      S

      RISULTATI

      Gara 1

      POS.PilotaTeamCat./Serie
      1
      JAMES SWIFT
      Dick Lovett Swindon
      P
      2
      LUCKY KHERA
      Graypaul Birmingham
      P
      3
      ANDIE STOKOE
      Dick Lovett Swindon
      P
      4
      HAN SIKKENS
      Dick Lovett Swindon
      P
      5
      HENRY SIMMONS
      Maranello Sales
      P
      6
      FAISAL AL-FAISAL
      H. R. Owen London
      P
      7
      LAURENT DE MEEUS
      H. R. Owen London
      S
      8
      GRAHAM DE ZILLE
      Meridien Modena
      S
      9
      PAUL SIMMERSON
      Graypaul Birmingham
      S
      10
      ELLIOTT PICKERING
      Stratstone Manchester
      P
      11
      PAUL HOGARTH
      Stratstone Manchester
      P
      12
      PAUL ROGERS
      JCT600 Brooklands
      S
      13
      JONATHAN SATCHELL
      H. R. Owen London
      S
      14
      MATTHEW THOMPSON
      Graypaul Edinburgh
      S

      Gara 2

      POS.PilotaTeamCat./Serie
      1
      JAMES SWIFT
      Dick Lovett Swindon
      P
      2
      LUCKY KHERA
      Graypaul Birmingham
      P
      3
      HENRY SIMMONS
      Maranello Sales
      P
      4
      ANDIE STOKOE
      Dick Lovett Swindon
      P
      5
      HAN SIKKENS
      H. R. Owen London
      P
      6
      FAISAL AL-FAISAL
      H. R. Owen London
      P
      7
      PAUL HOGARTH
      Stratstone Manchester
      P
      8
      GRAHAM DE ZILLE
      Meridien Modena
      S
      9
      LAURENT DE MEEUS
      H. R. Owen London
      S
      10
      JONATHAN SATCHELL
      H. R. Owen London
      S
      11
      PAUL SIMMERSON
      Graypaul Birmingham
      S
      12
      PAUL ROGERS
      JCT600 Brooklands
      S
      13
      ELLIOTT PICKERING
      Stratstone Manchester
      P
      14
      MATTHEW THOMPSON
      Graypaul Edinburgh
      S

