20 Sep
|NO.
|Pilota
|Team
|Cat/Serie.
3
Stratstone Manchester
P
6
Stratstone Manchester
P
10
Maranello Sales
P
16
H. R. Owen London
P
23
H. R. Owen London
P
24
Graypaul Birmingham
P
29
Dick Lovett Swindon
P
33
Dick Lovett Swindon
P
|NO.
|Pilota
|Team
|Cat/Serie.
7
H. R. Owen London
S
17
Graypaul Edinburgh
S
19
Meridien Modena
S
20
JCT600 Brooklands
S
55
H. R. Owen London
S
77
Graypaul Birmingham
S
|POS.
|Pilota
|Team
|Cat./Serie
1
Dick Lovett Swindon
P
2
Graypaul Birmingham
P
3
Dick Lovett Swindon
P
4
Dick Lovett Swindon
P
5
Maranello Sales
P
6
H. R. Owen London
P
7
H. R. Owen London
S
8
Meridien Modena
S
9
Graypaul Birmingham
S
10
Stratstone Manchester
P
11
Stratstone Manchester
P
12
JCT600 Brooklands
S
13
H. R. Owen London
S
14
Graypaul Edinburgh
S
|POS.
|Pilota
|Team
|Cat./Serie
1
Dick Lovett Swindon
P
2
Graypaul Birmingham
P
3
Maranello Sales
P
4
Dick Lovett Swindon
P
5
H. R. Owen London
P
6
H. R. Owen London
P
7
Stratstone Manchester
P
8
Meridien Modena
S
9
H. R. Owen London
S
10
H. R. Owen London
S
11
Graypaul Birmingham
S
12
JCT600 Brooklands
S
13
Stratstone Manchester
P
14
Graypaul Edinburgh
S