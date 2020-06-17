Museo Enzo Ferrari Modena

Small children
A changing table is available for infants. There is also special supervised storage for strollers.
Disabled access
The Museo is fully accessible to disabled visitors and folding wheelchairs are also available.
Bikes
The Museo rents men’s and women’s bicycles which are perfect for cycling around the lovely historic centre of Modena (which is just a few minutes away on safe, easy cycle paths). They can even go all the way to Maranello to take in a visit to the other Ferrari museum.
Visitors that arrive by bike can park at the bike rack on museum property.
Car parking
There is a free visitor car park inside the Museo courtyard at via Giuseppe Soli 101.
Dogs
The Museo provides fun Ferrari-shaped kennels free of charge where visitors can leave their dogs while they explore. The kennels are all sheltered, provide plenty of shade and have water bowls. They are located outdoors in the Museum garden. There are three sizes to ensure all types of dogs are catered for.
Photographs and video
Amateur photography and videography for personal use are permitted inside the Museo. However, anyone wishing to take photographs and video for professional use must make apply for prior authorisation to: museo@ferrari.com.
Agreements with hotels and local area
The Museo has agreements with various other museums, hotels and restaurants in the local area, to ensure visitors enjoy special discounts during their stay as well as special packages in and around Modena through Modenatur.
In addition to that incredibly moving experience, in Enzo’s father’s former meticulously restored workshop, an exhibition that brings the one-offs cars created by Ferrari and personalised in close collaboration with Gianni Agnelli.
Birthplace of Enzo
Some of the rooms in the house in which Enzo Ferrari was born in 1898 are open to visitors as is an exhibition dedicated to Ferrari engines, a cinema theatre, a chic restaurant and a Store.
The MEF was the last major project by the gifted architect Jan Kaplicky of the London-based studio, Future Systems.
The “Fondazione Casa Natale di Enzo Ferrari – Museo” was established in 2003 with the aim of promoting the Modena region’s motoring tradition and create a museum dedicated to Enzo Ferrari in Modena, which opened its doors on 10 March 2012 and is currently managed by Ferrari spa.
The Museo also has a shop stocked with a vast range of official merchandise and a bookstore featuring the most noteworthy Ferrari publications.