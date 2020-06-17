Ferrari logo
Birthplace of a legend

Museo Enzo Ferrari Modena

The Museo Enzo Ferrari Modena is not just a museum


Visitor services

Small children

A changing table is available for infants. There is also special supervised storage for strollers.

Disabled access

The Museo is fully accessible to disabled visitors and folding wheelchairs are also available.

Bikes

The Museo rents men’s and women’s bicycles which are perfect for cycling around the lovely historic centre of Modena (which is just a few minutes away on safe, easy cycle paths). They can even go all the way to Maranello to take in a visit to the other Ferrari museum. 

Visitors that arrive by bike can park at the bike rack on museum property.

Car parking

There is a free visitor car park inside the Museo courtyard at via Giuseppe Soli 101.

Dogs

The Museo provides fun Ferrari-shaped kennels free of charge where visitors can leave their dogs while they explore. The kennels are all sheltered, provide plenty of shade and have water bowls. They are located outdoors in the Museum garden. There are three sizes to ensure all types of dogs are catered for.

Photographs and video

Amateur photography and videography for personal use are permitted inside the Museo. However, anyone wishing to take photographs and video for professional use must make apply for prior authorisation to: museo@ferrari.com.

Agreements with hotels and local area

The Museo has agreements with various other museums, hotels and restaurants in the local area, to ensure visitors enjoy special discounts during their stay as well as special packages in and around Modena through Modenatur.   

The museum
In the futuristic 2,500-square-metre-plus pavilion, visitors not only get to admire the cars on display but also enjoy a captivating immersive video experience that tells the magical story of Enzo Ferrari’s nine decades, spanning his childhood, his discovery of racing at the start of the 20th century, his years as driver, as the brain behind the Scuderia and then as a constructor and the triumphs that brought.

In addition to that incredibly moving experience, in Enzo’s father’s former meticulously restored workshop, an exhibition that brings the one-offs cars created by Ferrari and personalised in close collaboration with Gianni Agnelli. 

Birthplace of Enzo

Some of the rooms in the house in which Enzo Ferrari was born in 1898 are open to visitors as is an exhibition dedicated to Ferrari engines, a cinema theatre, a chic restaurant and a Store. 

To allow you share your experience of the living the Ferrari dream with your friends, the Museo invites you to post photographs and selfies of your time with us using the #MuseiFerrariExperience hashtag @MuseiFerrari.


World Class Architecture

The MEF was the last major project by the gifted architect Jan Kaplicky of the London-based studio, Future Systems. 

The huge pavilion, which features a slew of innovative sustainable solutions, soars above a massive 5,000 square metres of exhibition space unfettered by columns or other encumbrances. Anyone that steps inside is immediately immersed in a temple to cars and their story as even the architecture of the building itself inspired by the bonnets of the racing cars of the 1950s. 

Every 50 minutes, this totally unique, pristine-white space is transformed into a wraparound projection room as images of the people that made Ferrari and Ferrari’s history itself rush by on its walls and ceilings. 

The “Fondazione Casa Natale di Enzo Ferrari – Museo” was established in 2003 with the aim of promoting the Modena region’s motoring tradition and create a museum dedicated to Enzo Ferrari in Modena, which opened its doors on 10 March 2012 and is currently managed by Ferrari spa.


Museo Enzo Ferrari Modena - Ferrari Store

The Museo also has a shop stocked with a vast range of official merchandise and a bookstore featuring the most noteworthy Ferrari publications. 

For information and suggestions: ferraristoremef@ferrari.com