Museo Enzo Ferrari Modena

Visitor services

Small children

A changing table is available for infants. There is also special supervised storage for strollers.

Disabled access

The Museo is fully accessible to disabled visitors and folding wheelchairs are also available.

Bikes

The Museo rents men’s and women’s bicycles which are perfect for cycling around the lovely historic centre of Modena (which is just a few minutes away on safe, easy cycle paths). They can even go all the way to Maranello to take in a visit to the other Ferrari museum.

Visitors that arrive by bike can park at the bike rack on museum property.

Car parking

There is a free visitor car park inside the Museo courtyard at via Giuseppe Soli 101.

Dogs

The Museo provides fun Ferrari-shaped kennels free of charge where visitors can leave their dogs while they explore. The kennels are all sheltered, provide plenty of shade and have water bowls. They are located outdoors in the Museum garden. There are three sizes to ensure all types of dogs are catered for.

Photographs and video

Amateur photography and videography for personal use are permitted inside the Museo. However, anyone wishing to take photographs and video for professional use must make apply for prior authorisation to: museo@ferrari.com.

Agreements with hotels and local area

The Museo has agreements with various other museums, hotels and restaurants in the local area, to ensure visitors enjoy special discounts during their stay as well as special packages in and around Modena through Modenatur.