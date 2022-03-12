The Fuji Circuit is located in Oyama, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan.
What is the official name of the Fuji circuit?
The official name of the Fuji circuit is the "Fuji International Speedway" and takes its name from the mountain on whose slopes it is located.
When was the Fuji circuit inaugurated?
Originally designed to host Nascar-type races in Japan, the layout, after a change of ownership, was converted into a road circuit and was inaugurated in 1965.
What track changes has the Fuji circuit undergone over the years?
The original track measured 5,999 meters and was raced clockwise, with the 1.5-kilometre starting straight in the elevated section. The end of the straight entered into a very high speed banked curve known as "Dalichi" which proved to be highly dangerous, so much so, that initially the direction of travel was reversed, before later being eliminated completely, thereby reducing the track to 4,359 metres. After a radical restructuring, the circuit was reopened in 2005. The current version measures 4,563 metres. Over the years, a shorter track, plus another one for drifting have been added.
What are the particular characteristics of the Fuji circuit?
A parte la sua posizione ai piedi della montagna più famosa del Giappone – il monte Fuji appunto – il circuito si caratterizza per la presenza di uno dei rettilinei più lunghi presenti nel motorsport con i suoi 1.475 metri oltre che per il clima. Il clima umido e piovoso tipico della zona, infatti, ha spesso condizionato le corse.