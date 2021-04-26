The 6 Hours of Bahrain, the penultimate round of the FIA World Endurance Championship, ended with third place for the 488 GTE crewed by Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado. The final result was conditioned by the power reduction due to the Balance of Performance announced on the eve of the race. In the LMGTE Am class, no Ferrari crew made the podium for the first time this season.
Track Temp41.8 ºCHour 1
Air Temp33.8 ºCHour 1
Track Temp36.60 ºCHour 6
Air Temp31.6 ºCHour 6
2LMGTE Pro
AF Corse#51A. PIER GUIDI / J. CALADO
Race Result3
Fastest Lap1:59.288
Pit Stop5
Laps174
Total time6:02:16.922
Gap from leader35.824
AF Corse#52D. SERRA / M. MOLINA
Race Result4
Fastest Lap1:58.862
Pit Stop5
Laps174
Total time6:02:19.047
Gap from leader37.949
I am obviously disappointed because today we weren’t put in a position to fight for the championship.
This decision can drastically change the standings, and it is a pity that a season’s worth of work by Ferrari, AF Corse, Alessandro and myself is in danger of being undone. Third place was the best we could aim for today, as I said before the race started. The Porsches could race without taking risks or exploiting their full potential. We hope that they will at least reinstate the Monza BoP, which produced an evenly contested race that was spectacular for the public, something that cannot be said of today’s race.
James Calado #51
The race was very tough, especially because of the heat, but we did everything we could.
We had an excellent pace, and this is something to build on for the 8 hours. Even though the conditions will be different, I think we have a good base to start from, and we will have to exploit it to get a good result.
Miguel Molina #52
We were not put in a position to compete on equal terms with our opponents,
and that is disappointing. In every race, we have always given our best, always exploiting our car’s potential, and I don't think this should come back to haunt us. I don’t think it’s good for the sport.
Alessandro Pier Guidi #51
It wasn’t a very entertaining race, and we did the best we could.
In fact, I think we had an excellent outing, with good pace.
Daniel Serra #52
3LMGTE Am
AF Corse#83F. PERRODO / N. NIELSEN / A. ROVERA
Race Result5
FASTEST LAP1:59.702
PIT STOP5
LAPS172
TOTAL TIME6:02:17.843
GAP FROM LEADER1:28.032
AF Corse#54T. FLOHR / F. CASTELLACCI / G. FISICHELLA
The Bahrain International Circuit, also called “Sakhir” is located in Sakhir, on the outskirts of Manama, the capital of Bahrain.
When was the Bahrain circuit inaugurated?
The circuit was built to host the Bahrain Formula 1 Grand Prix. The first edition dates back to 2004, and building work was completed just in time for the race, although some parts of the facility were completed later.
Who designed the circuit?
The project was designed by the studio of German architect Hermann Tilke, which has built or modified numerous motor racing circuits.
What are the features of the area in which it is located?
The Bahrain International Circuit is built in the middle of a desert. Therefore, the main problem is the wind blowing sand onto the asphalt, compromising the running and safety of the races. As a solution, the organisers started using a special adhesive spray to treat the sandy areas immediately around the track. Nevertheless, in 2009, a violent sandstorm brought some private testing to a halt.
How many track layouts are available?
There are six circuit layouts available. In addition to the Grand Prix Circuit layout (5,412 metres) there is also the Outer Circuit, Endurance Circuit, Paddock Circuit, Oasis/Inner Circuit and an oval.