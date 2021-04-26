“

In the build-up to the race it was difficult to imagine achieving a result like this, but when the race got underway we managed to stay close to the Porsches, managing the tyres well.

Alessandro Pier Guidi

#51

This allowed us to have fresher tyres at the end and to be able to fight for the win. I know this is not the best way to finish a race, but after the collision, which was unintentional, I waited to let them overtake me but they decided to pit so it ended the way we’ve seen. We won after going through two very tough weekends, but we managed to do it and have shown how strong Ferrari is.